Rock group Green Day is bringing its Saviors Tour to Citi Field in the summer of 2024.

Believe it or not, it's been nearly thirty years since the release of Green Day's iconic album Dookie shook up the world of music—and the band is ready to celebrate the special anniversary with a massive new global 2024 stadium tour.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool just announced that they will be kicking off their world tour in Spain at the end of May 2024, heading to North America at the end of July with a concert in DC. The roster of dates includes a stop at our own Citi Field on Monday, August 5, 2024—and we already can't wait.

In addition to marking the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of 2004's American Idiot, the global tour will support the band's 14th studio album named Saviors. We expect a well-rounded show filled with nostalgic favorites and new exciting music.

When is the Green Day 2024 tour heading to NYC?

For now, the rock band has a single date scheduled in New York as part of The Saviors Tour: August 5, 2024 at Citi Field in Queens.

How to get tickets to Green Day's 2024 tour in NYC

Presale tickets for the Citi Field show will be available to Citi cardmembers starting November 8 at 10am right here.

If you are not a Citi cardmember, you can also sign up for the Green Day mailing list right now (here is the link for that) and have access to the same presale passes.

A slew of other presales (fan, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, METS and Fanatics) will go live on Thursday, November 9 at 10am. The remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, November 10 at 10am EST at this link.

Who will be opening for Green Day during the 2024 tour?

The supporting acts scheduled to appear on stage during Green Day's The Saviors Tour this summer are just as awesome as the band itself.

In North America, including at the New York show, fans will be treated to pre-performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

The European leg of the tour will feature a different set of supporting acts: Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace.