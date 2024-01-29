Justin Timberlake just announced his 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour and you'll want to be there.

Justin Timberlake recently dropped dates for his upcoming “Forget Tomorrow” tour in the U.S. and Canada, with dates scheduled from April through July. The tour will kick off in Vancouver on April 29 and travel through L.A., Atlanta, Miami and other cities before arriving in New York in the summer. It’s his first tour in five years, and it’s going to happen just after he releases his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15.

Timberlake announced the tour on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon last Thursday followed by the release of his first single, a sultry, bittersweet banger called “Selfish,” and an accompanying music video.

For Justin Timberlake fans, this is great news after the artist disappeared from the public eye for a few years, in part because of outcry over his treatment of Britney Spears — a beef which now appears to be squashed after Spears praised Timberlake’s latest song and offered her own apology.

Moral qualms resolved, here’s all you need to know to get tickets to his show.

When is Justin Timberlake’s 2024 tour coming to NYC?

Justin Timberlake is coming to NYC on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, near the tail end of the dates he announced so far.

What venue is the tour being held at in NYC?

The concert is going to be at the iconic Madison Square Garden in Midtown, home to the New York Rangers, the Knicks and the Liberty. MSG’s capacity for concerts is close to 20,000 people.

How can I get tickets for the 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' tour in NYC?

If you’re a megafan, you can already purchase tickets. Premium members of Timberlake’s fan club, TN Kids, can claim a special promo code to buy tickets starting Monday, January 29. As of now, it doesn’t seem like new members are able to sign up.

Don’t worry, though — everyone else just needs to wait a few more days. Sales to the general public for the New York show begin this Friday, February 2 at 7pm EST. You can get those tickets, including VIP packages, here.

If you absolutely can’t wait a few months to see Timberlake, then you can attend his free concert happening in Irving Plaza this Wednesday, January 31, to celebrate his 43rd birthday.

How much are tickets for Justin Timberlake’s tour?

Exact pricing won't be available until the tickets are released publicly, but according to SeatGeek, expect to shell out more than $268/person for a ticket to the NYC show.

Any news on opening acts?

No news yet, so stay tuned for updates.