Justin Timberlake is playing a free one-night-only concert in NYC this month

Here is how to get tickets to the Irving Plaza event.

In celebration of his 43rd birthday and the upcoming release of his new album, former NSYNC member and current global superstar Justin Timberlake will be performing a one-night-only free concert at Irving Plaza on Wednesday, January 31, for a select number of fans.

Just last week, Timberlake performed a similar show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, during which he confirmed the arrival of his new album. During the concert, he actually sang the first track off that new work, "Selfish."

The musical release has been a long time coming: Timberlake's sixth solo album will be his first since the debut of 2018's "Man of the Woods."

But if that's NSYNC sound that you're missing most, consider skipping the concert and catching Trolls Band Together at the movies instead: the pop band reunited and released their first new song in 20 years, "Better Place," as part of the film's soundtrack.

Here's to hoping that Timberlake's former band members will make a surprise appearance at Irving Plaza next week. A Millennial girl can dream, right?

How to get tickets to Justin Timberlake’s free Irving Plaza concert

Entering for a chance to win tickets is fairly easy: head to this special Ticketmaster partnership website using your own login, request up to two passes and enter your billing information. You have until this Friday, January 26, at 11:59pm to do that.

According to the fine print, Ticketmaster will alert the lucky winners via email by Tuesday night, the evening before the show. Fair warning: the passes are not transferable and they will automatically show up in your Ticketmaster account, so don't get any ideas.