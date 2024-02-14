Not many celebrities capture the attention of fans across a myriad of different genres, and fewer still do so as elegantly as Phil Rosenthal, the 64-year-old creator, writer and producer of the iconic TV show Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil, a travel documentary series on Netflix.

So vivacious and joyful is Rosenthal's persona, whether talking about food, his family or his long-spanning career, that a tour bringing him face-to-face with folks all over the country seems like the most natural progression of his act.

Enter "An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil," the star's newly-announced, 25-city tour set to kick off in Albany on April 11 and take him all over the United States through the beginning of June.

The appearance schedule follows the announcement of the premiere of season 7 of Somebody Feed Phil, which will see Rosenthal travel to Mumbai, DC, Dubai, Scotland and more throughout eight different episodes set to debut on March 1.

When and where is Phil Rosenthal coming to NYC?

Rosenthal is scheduled to take over the Beacon Theatre's stage on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm.

Those interested may also opt to catch an earlier appearance in the region, on Thursday, April 11, at The Egg in Albany.

How to get tickets for the Phil Rosenthal show in NYC

Tickets for the Phil Rosenthal tour are currently in presale right here.

The general sale will kick off on Friday, February 16 at 10am EST on Live Nation.