Catching the Rockettes perform the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a holiday right of passage. Now imagine being able to actually join the pros on stage at least once in your life? A true only-in-New-York moment!

That's exactly what Pepsi is offering this year through a pretty awesome promotion that, as gimmicky as it sounds, is sure to impress even the most cold-hearted New Yorkers.

Here's what you have to do: simply buy any participating Pepsi product and upload a receipt proving your purchase to this website for a chance to win a walk-on role in the "New York at Christmas" scene of the December 28th performance of the Christmas Spectacular. You'll also win four tickets to the show and access to the exclusive Roxy Suite during pre-show hours.

If you don't snag the above-described grand prize, worry not! Ten fans will also win a set of four tickets to a 2022 performance of the iconic show and two others will receive a pretty cool themed swag bag.

The deal is open to legal United States residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut who are 18 years or older at the time of entry and deadlines vary according to the prizes. Feel free to check out all details of the affair right here.

As a reminder, the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes is an annual 90-minute holiday musical that features nearly 150 performers and original music. It first debuted back in 1933 and has run every year since except for the 2020 season (which shall forever be known as COVID-19 season).

If you happen to be one of the many people who'll fall short of winning the Pepsi giveaways, we suggest you go ahead and purchase tickets to the show on your own. It's certainly a must-see.