See dozens of free concerts, movie screenings and shows at Backyard at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo.

Hudson Yards may have some of the most exclusive brands in its Shops and Restaurants—Cartier, Dior, BVLGARI—but it puts on a great series of free events for everyone, every summer!

This summer series called “Backyard at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo” is curated by The Bowery Presents and returns May 3 with huge acts like Keke Palmer, David Archuleta, Brynn Cartelli, Chayce Beckham, Ray Bull, and more. It’ll also host outdoor screenings of blockbuster movies and live sports watch parties on its 30-foot big screen from Verizon.

RECOMMENDED: 60+ concerts are coming to The Rooftop at Pier 17; here's what to see

“Backyard at Hudson Yards has become a true gathering place for the community as one of the most vibrant public spaces in the city, and we are committed to providing an exciting range of free events and programming that everyone can enjoy throughout the summer,” said Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnerships & Events for Hudson Yards. “This year, we have partnered with some of the most esteemed institutions in New York City to continue to elevate our line-up of events with outstanding talent for our free concert series, contemporary performances of a Shakespearean classic by the renowned Public Theater, engaging family-friendly activities in collaboration with the New York Public Library, and more. We’d love to welcome you into our Backyard this summer.”

Below is the lineup for the Backyard at Hudson Yards series:

Outdoor Entertainment

Summer Concerts at The Wells Fargo Stage

Every Wednesday at 6pm, June 19- August 7 in the Public Square & Gardens.

June 19: Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham June 26: David Archuleta

David Archuleta Ju ly 10: Brynn Cartelli

Brynn Cartelli July 17: Ray Bull

Ray Bull August 7: Keke Palmer

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards (including O’Toole’s Way, Mercado Little Spain, Bronx Brewery and Verano) will host “After Hours” events with food and drink specials (21+ to participate).

The Public Theater Performances

Public Theater presents Shakespeare in 10 free performances of the bilingual musical adaptation (in English and Spanish) of The Comedy of Errors. It’s a twist on the classic tale with contemporary Latin rhythms.

Performance dates include: June 6-9, 13-14, 20-21.

Reading Rhythms

Bring your book to this silent reading party then meet others through facilitated group discussions where your icebreaker can be ideas and themes from your book. It’ll take place in the Public Square & Gardens May 13, June 10, and July 8 from 6 to 8pm.

Family Fun

Family Day

Enjoy a movie screening on the 30-foot Big Screen, a special performance by Mozart for Munchkins and a WonderSpark Puppet Show. Inside The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, children can get their faces painted and get custom-designed balloons. This takes place on May 18.

Storytime with the New York Public Library

The NYPL is hosting a free monthly immersive story-time with read-aloud books, songs, and rhymes for kids up to 12 years old on May 25, June 22, July 27, August 24, September 28 and October 26 from 10am to noon. On May 25, it’s from 1 to 2pm. Children can also participate in a communal art activity after storytime and visitors can sign up for a library card.

Mozart for Munchkins

Classical, jazz, show tunes and more will be performed by artists from Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Broadway every third Saturday of the month from May through September at 11am in the Public Square & Gardens.

More information can be found here.

The Big Screen Powered by Verizon

Sports Watch Parties

See baseball, basketball, golf, Formula 1 races, hockey, football, soccer, rugby, tennis, horse racing, sailing, cricket, 2024 Olympics coverage, and more on the big screen. Don’t miss special viewing parties for the Kentucky Derby on May 4, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Race on May 5 paired with a Cinco de Mayo party at Verano, and The Wells Fargo Championship PGA TOUR event from May 9 to 12.

See all the sports screenings here.

Movie Screenings

Family-friendly movies will premier on the big screen on Saturday mornings from 10:30am to noon on May 18 and 25 and June 1. Then, in the fall, movie nights will return with blockbuster films, which will be announced at a later date here.

Seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Power Hour

Take free yoga, Pilates, and dance cardio fitness classes from Alo Yoga on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 8 to 9am in the Public Square & Gardens, starting May 14. Classes will be taught by well-known influencer fitness instructors such as Victoria Rodriguez, Sarah Wolff, Lulu Soni, Kayla Principato and Serena Tom.

Check out the full schedule and register here. By the way, Alo Yoga will be hosting a gift card giveaway for every class in-store.

Backyard Bites

Verano

Grab Mexican street-food-inspired cuisine at Verano, a popular outdoor restaurant in the Public Square & Gardens that reopens on May 2. Here, you can get a great view of the concerts and film screenings while enjoying tacos, chips and guacamole, enchiladas, carne asada, churros, specialty margaritas, micheladas, Palomas, beer, wine, and more.

A complete schedule of Backyard at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo programming and events can be found at the Backyard at Hudson Yards page.