How to see Hunter’s Moon peak in NYC this weekend

This weekend will be a special one, and not just because it'll be the very first one in nearly two months completely devoid of rain. Celestial events are, in fact, scheduled to take over our sky—and we absolutely can't wait.

For the first time since November of 2017, we will be treated to a Hunter's Moon, which is basically the first full moon that happens after a Harvest Moon, which itself appears around the autumnal equinox.

How to see October’s dazzling Hunter’s Moon peak in NYC this weekend

According to the Farmers' Almanac, Hunter's Moon will reach peak illumination on Saturday, October 28, at 4:24pm.

To maximize your chances of catching the lunar event in all of its glory, you're going to want to find a very dark place to gaze up at the sky. The idea is to move away from city lights so that you could actually admire the moon's own luminosity. Consider venturing out to Central Park, perhaps?

When will the Hunter’s Moon be visible in NYC?

There is only so much predicting we can do but your best best would be to check the exact moonrise and moonset for your specific location. As of now, the moon is set to rise at 5:51pm EST on Saturday, so make sure to start approaching your viewing area around that time.

This particular celestial event is expected to make another appearance on Sunday, October 29. On that day, the moon will rise closer to 6:20pm.

Where is the best place to see October’s full moon?

When it comes to fully appreciating the full moon, the darker the area you're seeing it from, the better.

Although Central Park comes to mind when searching for proper viewing options, we suggest actually leaving air polluted Manhattan and, perhaps, spending the night in the suburbs, where accessing a wide open sky might prove to be a bit easier.