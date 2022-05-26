You'll want to turn your eyes to the Empire State Building at a specific moment to "enter" the upside down.

The season debut we've all been waiting for is finally happening on Friday. Netflix's Stranger Things returns after three years and we're ready to enter the upside down.

In a fun turn of events, the Empire State Building will be lighting up this evening with 13 other landmarks across the world to create a "rift," or opening, to the upside down.

The Stranger Things social media channels will tip off fans when to turn their attention to the Empire State Building, where a giant rift will slowly crack open. Fans can then "enter" the upside down with an immersive video spectacle on the building that will take them through new season four storylines. The show officially begins at 8:45pm and lasts 15 minutes. It will loop for approximately two hours.

The show's stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Priah Ferguson (Erica) and Cara Buono (Karen) took part in a lighting ceremony this morning.

Photograph: Roy Rochlin

There will be 14 "rifts" across the world, including Piazza Duomo Square in Milan; Bondi Beach in Australia; Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland; Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo; Gateway of India in Mumbai; Shoreditch, London; the Netherlands; LA Live in Los Angeles; Copenhagen & Stockholm; Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia; Barcelona & Madrid, Spain; Cologne Media Park in Germany; Kuala Lumpur City Center in Malaysia; Saudi Arabia.

Season four of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix on Friday. The premise? "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."