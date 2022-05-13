A look inside the new 'Stranger Things' immersive experience

The new Stranger Things immersive experience—now open inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard—is grandiosely epic.

At 35,000-square-feet, it is a huge undertaking that's co-produced by Netflix and Fever—the company behind a number of other experiential destinations.

Although immersive shows seem to be all the rave these days, there's something different about this particular production, which actually requires the participation of audience members to move forward and includes a life-like reproduction of the TV series' Starcourt Mall that doubles as a unique retail hub at the end of the 45-minute show.

Below are some things to keep in mind before heading to the experience at Duggal Greenhouse.

Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix

1. Get There Early

We won't reveal too much about the show's plot, but keep in mind that audience members are required to walk through and be part of it. If you get there late, not only will you miss a portion of the production, but you'll likely be denied entrance.

Fair warning: once you get to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, it takes about 15 minutes to reach the building that's hosting the event. Do account for that.

2. The Stranger Things Cast is involved in the experience

The Netflix cast—Finn Wolfhard, Mille Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and more—will guide you through the entire shindig via pre-recorded instructions and videos. How cool?

Spoiler alert: At one point, technological details will have you feel as if you're standing right next to Eleven!

Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix

3. Be prepared to be attacked by Demogorgons!

You're going to come face-to-face with Demogorgons, the predatory, humanoid creatures that are featured as the antagonists in the Netflix series. As a virtual version of Eleven cozies up next to you, a number of Demogorgons will quite literally leap at you while you contemplate whether you've actually entered the Upside Down.

4. You'll make new friends

Perhaps the most exciting part of the production is how it requires participants to collaborate with each other. You'll be split into groups, each one assigned different tasks throughout the 45 minutes, and will likely end up becoming friends with your fellow audience members.

Given the two years we've just had, during which we've strived to stay apart from each other for the safety of the world at large, being asked to actually come together to solve a mystery is incredibly refreshing.

You can buy tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience right here.

