How to see this month's meteor shower from NYC

People don't usually think of New York City as a prime place to go stargazing. You're much more likely to see ambulance lights than Andromeda here, let's be honest.

Believe it or not, though, there are a few instances each year during which the planets, stars and even meteor showers suddenly become visible even from the city. The next few months will offer just that.

In July, you'll be able to see two separate meteor showers. The first is the Southern Delta Aquariids, which will go from July 18 through August 21 and will peak on July 29 and 30, per Gothamist.

The other meteor shower will be Perseids, which will start on July 14 and continue through September 1, peaking on August 11 and 12. This one will be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye!

Meteor showers happen when the earth passes through a region that has greater than usual concentration of interplanetary debris, such as particles left behind by disintegrating comet, per The American Meteor Society. They happen several times a year, but if you live in a city like New York, they're easy to miss unless you're intentionally trying to see them.

The best way to watch a meteor shower from the city is to find an area with less lights, like a big park or even a cemetery. Once there, you should give your eyes several minutes to adjust to the darkness, and avoid staring directly at the moon.

The The Amateur Astronomers Association hosts free public viewings if you don't want to stargaze alone, or if you're nervous that you're not going to know where to look. The sessions take place across a variety of spaces, including Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, Carl Schurz Park in the Upper East Side and Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza.

Another good resource is Pupin Physics Laboratories at Columbia, which hosts free stargazing sessions every other Friday during the academic year.

If you want to experience the meteor showers with more intensity, there are several places you can travel to just outside of New York City. The Vanderbilt Space Observatory in Long Island, for example, boasts a giant 16” meade Cassegrain style elescope for optimal stargazing.

To watch the shower with the naked eye, consider Montauk Point and the Hudson River Valley, both accessible by train from Manhattan.

One thing's for sure: you're going to want to plan ahead.