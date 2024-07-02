This live music venue upstate is the hottest place to dance in the woods

On a quiet upstate road between the Catskill mountains and the Hudson River, an unassuming venue is partnering with some of the biggest names in Brooklyn music.

With its dark facade and single Coors Light sign blinking in the window, it would be easy to drive past The Tavern without giving it a second glance. Those not in the know would definitely not suspect that the lowkey spot in the middle of the woods was partnering with big local names like Barbès, Sister Midnight and Good Room on a killer lineup this summer. They’d also be pretty surprised upon entering the small building to find a state-of-the-art sound system, bar and dance floor.

Photograph: Courtesy Kiki Vassilakis, Glen Falls House | The Tavern

The venue is part of Glen Falls House, a newly revitalized resort spread out across multiple buildings on Winter Clove Road in the historic community of Round Top. With its main building dating back to 1881 and well-worn trails leading to stunning, under-the-radar waterfalls, the resort balances Catskills tradition with contemporary offerings like an on-site mushroom farm and Brooklinen bedding. That balancing act extends to its live music venue where cutting-edge offerings can be found within a simple roadside building.

“This is the summer where everything has come together,” Glen Falls House owner Jon Picco tells Time Out. “We’re very eclectic in our taste, we just draw the line at good music.”

This summer, that taste has resulted in steering away from house and EDM while casting a wide net that encompasses South American and Eastern European sounds.

Here's what's planned for the weeks ahead:

July 4-July 7, 2024 Love Injection Fourth of July (SOJ 2024), in partnership with Good Room

July 13 Palehound (solo) + Tomberlin (solo) in partnership with Sister Midnight, tickets are $34.72

are July 18 Meridian Brothers, in partnership with Barbès

July 20 Small Black, in partnership with Sister Midnight, tickets are $25.03

are July 26-28 The Level Party (SOJ 2024), in partnership with Good Room

August 3 Verbatim: Small Press Poetry and Music Fair, Verbatim x GFH, free to the public

August 9-11 Earth Beat Weekender (SOJ 2024), in partnership with Good Room

August 30-September 2 Love Games Labor Day (SOJ 2024), in partnership with Good Room

Photograph: Courtesy Kiki Vassilakis/Glen Falls House

Those interested in heading up for a concert and staying the weekend will also be able to take advantage of an outdoor pool open to guests directly next to The Tavern. (A truly immersive experience!) A new poolside bar will provide easier service from the Tavern to those outside and QR codes found on tables allow guests to order food from the resort.