It's been two years since a live audience has been present.

After a two-year hiatus from live audiences, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is officially bringing back real-life spectators and heading to its original home in Hell's Kitchen at 733 11th Avenue by 52nd Street.

According to Deadline, the Emmy Award winning show has been filming at the ViacomCBS headquarters near Times Square for the past six months given the lack of a live crowd. That will all change beginning Monday, April 11.

How can New Yorkers snag tickets to the taping of the show? Let us help you with that one.

First off, you're going to want to visit this official website and select a date that works for you. Fair warning: given the popularity of the show, some dates are already closed for registration but, as a general statement, tapings take place Mondays through Thursdays at 4pm.

Note that all attendees must be fully vaccinated and, if eligible, need to provide proof of a booster shot, as well. All guests are also to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth at all times while in the studio, except during the actual taping. Masks with one-way valves, bandanas and neck gaiters are not permitted.

Once you find a date that works for you, you'll be asked how many tickets you want to reserve (either one or two) and why you love the show. Easy, peasy.

One more important point: all tickets are completely free!

If you're lucky enough to be part of a taping, plan to get to the studio around 3:30pm and expect for the show to last approximately 90 minutes from the time you're actually seated inside.

You'll probably be starving by the time you leave the studio—so why not take the opportunity to eat at one of the best restaurants in Hell's Kitchen? And, if you've got even more time on your hands, here's a guide to the perfect day in Hell's Kitchen.

Good luck, folks!

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.