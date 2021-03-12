Hundreds of candles will light up Lincoln Center to honor COVID-19 victims this weekend

We're almost exactly one year into the global pandemic and the New York lockdown orders that upended life as we know it. In fact, the very first COVID-19 death was confirmed in New York on March 14, 2020 and the city is now gearing up for its official day of remembrance this weekend.

Institutions all around town are paying tribute to the thousands of New Yorkers that are no longer with us by organizing a slew of memorials and events.

Lincoln Center just announced two separate honorary happenings. At 8pm EST this Sunday night, hundreds of candles will be lit around the campus' Revson Fountain, "offering silence and honor for the approximately 30,000 New Yorkers lost thus far to the pandemic."

Although the campus will stay closed to visitors, folks will be able to pay their respects from the street as the candles will remain lit overnight. Facebook users, on the other hand, will be treated to a 10-minute moment of silence via live broadcast right here.

Earlier on Sunday, at 12pm EST, the destination's Facebook page, YouTube channel and official website will also stream a video collaboration between Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Young People's Chorus of New York City. The latter will perform the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic "You'll Never Walk Alone" while outdoors on the center's campus.

The city is bracing itself for a mournful weekend ahead but here's to hoping that better times are ahead.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- A Sonic is coming to Manhattan

- There’s a new NYC landlord app that helps you avoid the bad ones

- A broken glass ceiling is now surrounding Fearless Girl to celebrate International Women’s Day

- 13 iconic NYC rooms we missed the most this year

- The best outdoor art in NYC this spring

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.