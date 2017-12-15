Hundreds of tuba players perform Christmas carols at Rockefeller Center this weekend

Looking for festive caroling opportunities and Christmas concerts in NYC? Look no further than Merry Tuba Christmas. This outdoor holiday concert blows—in a good way!

On Sunday afternoon, croon the words to some of your favorite yuletide tunes while hundreds of tuba players puff and buzz those jams into their brass instruments.

No worries if you can’t sing falsetto (the organlike sound of low brass is perfect for baritones). The 44-year-old tradition takes place at the dazzling nexus of town, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and you really can’t ask for a more festive setting.

Merry Tuba Christmas is at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza (rockefellercenter.com). Sun 17 at 3:30pm.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​