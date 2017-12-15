  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Hundreds of tuba players perform Christmas carols at Rockefeller Center this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday December 15 2017, 2:39pm

Hundreds of tuba players perform Christmas carols at Rockefeller Center this weekend
Photograph: Courtesy Rachael Wright

Looking for festive caroling opportunities and Christmas concerts in NYC? Look no further than Merry Tuba Christmas. This outdoor holiday concert blows—in a good way!

On Sunday afternoon, croon the words to some of your favorite yuletide tunes while hundreds of tuba players puff and buzz those jams into their brass instruments.

No worries if you can’t sing falsetto (the organlike sound of low brass is perfect for baritones). The 44-year-old tradition takes place at the dazzling nexus of town, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and you really can’t ask for a more festive setting.

Merry Tuba Christmas is at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza (rockefellercenter.com). Sun 17 at 3:30pm.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest