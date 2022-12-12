New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Merry Tuba Christmas
Photograph: Courtesy Rachael Wright

Christmas caroling in NYC for festive holiday fun

It doesn’t matter if you can't carry a tune—all are welcome for Christmas caroling in NYC

Written by Magdalena O'Neal &
Jennifer Picht
Advertising

It’s the most wonderful time of year again, and it’s hard to avoid the holiday spirit with all the spectacular holiday light displays and festive holiday markets around the city. All the shops are decked out with festive decor, ornament shops are running in high gear, ice skating rinks are packed with revelers and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree shines as a beacon over it all. With so much holiday cheer, who wouldn’t want to burst into song? Fortunately there are plenty of opportunities to go Christmas caroling in NYC, and we’ve rounded them up here.

You don’t need to be on key or even remember all the words — these caroling events are all about free, festive fun. Join the crowds and sing your heart out to the likes of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Silent Night, Jingle Bell Rock and O Tannenbaum. Stay warm by grabbing a cup of the best hot chocolate in the city as you fill up on those warm holiday feelings. We guarantee the holiday cheer will last you until the new year.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in NYC

Christmas caroling in NYC

2. Greenwich Village Caroling Walk

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • Greenwich Village

Meet at the Judson Memorial Church and join the Chorale for a caroling stroll through the historic West Village neighborhood. Ugly sweaters and BYO cocoa or hot toddies are encouraged.
December 17, 3pm

Read more
Advertising
Unsilent Night
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Unsilent Night

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Greenwich Village

Composer Phil Kline will lead a massive chorus of boomboxes from the West Village to the East Village in the 30th annual holiday presentation of UNSILENT NIGHT. Gather at the arch in Washington Square Park and end up in Tompkins Square Park. Phil Kline will hand out a limited number of vintage boomboxes from his collection—and cassettes for those who bring their own.
December 18, 6pm

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation

Want more things to do on Christmas?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!