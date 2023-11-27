I got one of those viral scalp massages and I can't wait to go back

Turns out, everyone needs to get their head clean once in a while.

This past Thanksgiving, I excitedly participated in my family’s get-togethers with some homemade berry ice cream, my always-a-hit Israeli salad and an extremely clean scalp—courtesy of one of the many invigorating head massage treatments that have popped up all over TikTok recently.

Not usually a fan of out-there beauty trends but absolutely obsessed with anything involving a massage, I wasn’t particularly adamant about visiting the various head spas that seem to have mostly flourished in Queens but a push from a group of friends convinced me to book a treatment at GuiFei Spa in Flushing. Boy, am I glad to have gone along for the ride.

If it’s absolute relaxation that you’re after, look no further than these viral sessions: not only will you not have to worry about washing your hair that day—which, as anyone with long locks can attest to, is a to-do list item akin to a chore—but you’ll feel weightless, at ease, the proprietor of a head filled with dreams and ambitions. Head massages, it seems, are the antithesis of the New York hustle.

Photograph: Courtesy of GuiFei Spa

The experience at GuiFei Spa kicks off right as you enter the basement at 136-89 37th Avenue. Amy, the vivacious owner of the space, will immediately start conversing with you despite a language barrier, advising you on what treatment you should indulge in, a 40-minute one or an-hour long one.

What type of hair, exactly, leads to which option? That’s a question I was not able to extrapolate an answer for but, if my visit alongside a bunch of friends is of any indication, the fuller the hair, the higher the price tag. Rumor has it that the availability of beds played a role in the suggestions as well. Amy, it seems, is a true business woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole•Motherhood•Mental Health•Life (@honestlynic_goal)

For what it’s worth, my relatively thin locks landed me squarely on the 40-minute scalp treatment and massage, which, according to an official description, includes a deep scalp cleanse and massage with a specialized tea tree oil based shampoo, a shampoo and scalp massage with products "unique to your hair type," a light neck and upper back massage, a rinse, a blow dry and a scalp inspection—all for $48 plus tip.

I was led through a tunnel-like area alongside a pal with, I guess, similar subpar hair, into a cavernous section of the basement occupied by two spa beds, each one attached to a hair salon-like sink that, it turns out, featured high tech attachments that could thoroughly clean your scalp.

After taking off my shirt and shoes, I laid on the bed preoccupied about my decision: did I just bring a bunch of friends to an odd, relatively expensive outing that they’ll blame me for every time I suggest a group activity?

I’ll be honest: I lost contact with reality the second the water started drifting through my hair—the scalp massage was the most relaxing moment of my month. Candy, my very own technician, basically rubbed away the worries, anxieties and concerns that plague my every waking moment while trying to juggle my kids, my job, my marriage and, well, life in general.

Photograph: Courtesy of GuiFei Spa

After about 30 minutes of massage-induced relaxation, I exited the earthly Eden and sat on a chair next to my just-as-lightened friend, each one of us hoping that the magical experience would end with a wonderful blowout.

Although there were blow dryers involved, they were used to do what they were created for in the first place: dry our hair. Unfortunately, the scalp treatment did not include the sort of A-list blowouts that would, at least for a few days, make us forget about the fact that our locks were not worthy of the 60-minute session.

What the experience did include, though, was a video inspection of my scalp which, although cool, is something I’d be okay never to see again. Using a small camera, Candy scanned my head, broadcasting the fairly odd image on a small screen right in front of me.

"That’s awesome!," I exclaimed, before realizing that the endeavor highlighted insecurities I never knew I had: is my hair supposed to look that black up close? Why is my scalp a different color than the skin on my hand? Why is Candy staring at me laughing?

Alas, before all those worries took over my every fiber, I closed my eyes and remembered the state of complete peace I was in just a few minutes prior and decided to completely ignore the look of my scalp. It was pretty freaking clean, after all.