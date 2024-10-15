Ice skating at Rockefeller Center is back for a magical 2024 season

The world's most famous ice rink is back for the season—yes, even before Halloween. The Rink at Rockefeller Center is now open and ready for anybody who's feeling more "holiday season" than "spooky season."

The iconic Manhattan ice rink, a fixture in countless movies and TV shows, is celebrating 88 years in New York City. It officially opened on Saturday, October 12 and will be open throughout the fall and winter.

Though the rink is staple in New York City these days, it actually started as a temporary attraction to draw visitors to Rockefeller Center's outdoor plaza in 1936. By 1939, it became a permanent attraction. Since then, it has evolved into one of the city’s most legendary landmarks and most-visited sites, hosting more than a quarter of a million skaters annually.

Tickets to the rink start at $21 per person and go up to $114 per person, depending on the date, time and skater's age. Skate rentals are not included and cost about $12. Right now, the rink is open from 9am–11pm, but once the season ramps up, the rink opens as early as 7am. For some extra pre-Halloween fun, kids under age 12 can skate for free on Saturdays and Sundays until October 31 if they wear a costume.

Looking ahead to the winter season, if you want to go all-out, you can book a holiday ticket package, which include options like professional photos in front of the Christmas tree, reservations at an Après Skate holiday chalet, a meet-up with Santa and a tour of the entire Rockefeller Center campus including the rooftop garden.

Though the rink is open early in the season (last year, it opened on October 21), you might want to grab a skating session soon to beat the rush. Once peak season hits (from the week of Thanksgiving through January 1), there’s going to be a bit of a wait to get on the slick stuff. So grab a ticket and get your main character moment before the crowds.