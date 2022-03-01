New York
Great Calling
Photograph: Dave Allocca/Starpix

Iconic British red telephone booths are popping up in NYC this week

Here's what you should say when picking up the phone if you hear it ring.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This week only, New Yorkers can fool their Instagram followers into thinking that they have actually taken a trip to London, courtesy of "GREAT Calling," a new campaign by the United Kingdom to "bring immersive British cultural experiences across the pond."

British Red Phone Booth
Photograph: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Here are the details: Iconic red British telephone booths will take up residence at four different locations across the city throughout the rest of this week. When hearing the phone ring, passerby should go ahead and pick it up, specifically saying: "I want to see things differently." They’ll automatically be entered into a giveaway for a chance to win tickets to a slew of different events that showcase British stars, lifestyles, interests and cultural pursuits. 

The happenings will actually be hosted by "well-known British talents" and they include "The World's First AI Banquet" at Lavan541, where you'll get to dine with figures the likes of Agatha Christie, William Shakespeare and Charles Darwin in an artificial intelligence-powered way. You might also be able to partake in a cook-along with chef Nadiya Hussain, the 2015 winner of The Great British Baking Show, catch a Manchester United F.C. versus Tottenham Hotspur F.C. soccer game or attend a series of intimate concerts put on by up-and-coming British musicians.

Great Calling
Photograph: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Today's telephone booth can be found at the Meatpacking/Gansevoort Pedestrian Plaza on 14th Street and Ninth Avenue until 5pm. Here are the phone locations for the rest of the week:

Thursday, March 3 from 9am to 5pm: Pulitzer Fountain at Fifth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets

Friday, March 4 from 9am to 5pm: Astor Place between Lafayette and Cooper Square

Saturday, March 5 from 9am to 5pm: Brooklyn Bridge Park at Dock Street

Go on now and enjoy your state-side British getaway. 

