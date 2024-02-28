New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sylvia’s
Photograph: Courtesy of Sylvia’s

Iconic NYC restaurant Sylvia’s wins the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classics Award

The award ceremony is scheduled for June 10.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

The James Beard Foundation announced on Wednesday the winners of its 2024 America’s Classics Award, bestowing the honor on six spots nationwide in advance of the foundation’s big bash scheduled for June 10 in Chicago. 

Victors were selected from California, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Nevada and New York. Our local champion is New York City icon Sylvia’s in Harlem.

The late Sylvia Woods first opened the restaurant in 1962, shepherding the soul food destination to international renown. Over the last six-plus decades, Sylvia’s has hosted movie stars, musical luminaries, United States presidents and heads of state, in addition to countless New Yorkers. The Woods family still operates the spot today. 

“The America’s Classics Award showcases the beloved independent restaurants that have been integral to American food culture across cities big and small,” Restaurant and Chef Awards Subcommittee Co-Chairs Lauren Saria and Allecia Vermillion are quoted as saying in a press release. “It is an honor to recognize this year’s winners that emulate the spirit of their communities, while also setting a commendable standard for our entire industry.”

The James Beard Foundation created the America’s Classics Award in 1998, bestowing the title on over a hundred restaurants since then, according to the release.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.