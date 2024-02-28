The James Beard Foundation announced on Wednesday the winners of its 2024 America’s Classics Award, bestowing the honor on six spots nationwide in advance of the foundation’s big bash scheduled for June 10 in Chicago.

Victors were selected from California, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Nevada and New York. Our local champion is New York City icon Sylvia’s in Harlem.

The late Sylvia Woods first opened the restaurant in 1962, shepherding the soul food destination to international renown. Over the last six-plus decades, Sylvia’s has hosted movie stars, musical luminaries, United States presidents and heads of state, in addition to countless New Yorkers. The Woods family still operates the spot today.

“The America’s Classics Award showcases the beloved independent restaurants that have been integral to American food culture across cities big and small,” Restaurant and Chef Awards Subcommittee Co-Chairs Lauren Saria and Allecia Vermillion are quoted as saying in a press release. “It is an honor to recognize this year’s winners that emulate the spirit of their communities, while also setting a commendable standard for our entire industry.”

The James Beard Foundation created the America’s Classics Award in 1998, bestowing the title on over a hundred restaurants since then, according to the release.