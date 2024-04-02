Iconic restaurant Sammy's Roumanian is reopening on the Lower East Side!

When Sammy’s Roumanian closed on Chrystie Street in early 2021 as a result of the pandemic, the New York community at large mourned the loss of what many considered to be a downtown institution and a bastion of the sort of unadulterated, pure fun that any night at the restaurant guaranteed.

Back then, owner David Zimmerman promised the return of the then-47-year-old eatery in some form or another. That day is (almost) today—as first reported by Eater.

According to the outlet, Sammy’s Roumanian will re-open at a new address, 112 Stanton Street by Essex Street, on April 22.

"Sammy’s is making a comeback and we couldn’t be happier to return to the Lower East Side," the restaurant announced on Instagram. "Huge thanks to our loyal customers and fans for keeping the Sammy’s spirit alive over the years."

The restaurant will kick things off with a two-night Passover special that will lead to service on the weekends throughout May followed by a grand reopening in June.

Inside, expect more of the trusty same, from the seemingly endless bottles of vodka to the memorable performances and beloved menu, in a space boasting around 70 seats "set up as a mix of long tables and round ones," reports Eater. "As always, it's a place better suited for group dining."

For the first time ever, the staff will also serve a weekend brunch menu.

If you're anything like us, your first thought upon learning the news involved the space's decor: will those iconic photos be plastered all over the walls again? Zimmerman tells Eater that's the plan—here's to hoping the owner can recreate the sense of mindless joy that dining at Sammy's was always all about.

You can make a reservation for Sammy's Roumanian by calling 646-410-2427.