IKEA is opening in Queens in the summer of 2020

Queens residents will soon no longer have to trek to Red Hook to make an IKEA trip.

The Swedish retail juggernaut, long known for its affordable furniture and crucible-like conditions for couples on the verge of cohabitation, announced yesterday that they’ll be opening a new, smaller concept store in the Queens’ Rego Center in summer 2020.

The future IKEA Queens will be the first store in the country to open with the chain’s new, smaller layout, but the 115,000-square-foot space will still feature thousands of IKEA products for purchase and takeaway.

“With a growing community of more than 900,000 households, Queens was a natural next destination for IKEA in New York City,” said Leontyne Green Sykes, Chief Operating Officer, IKEA Retail U.S. in a statement to Time Out New York. “We know that more than half of Queens’ residents travel via public transportation, and we selected Rego Park for this new store concept to meet the unique needs of this customer.”

The new store will offer home delivery, assembly and installation as well as—most importantly—a new food hall offering Swedish delicacies. I think it goes without saying that if they don’t have meatballs, we riot.

For New Yorkers who find the main NYC IKEA location in Red Hook too far a trek or, perhaps, too painful to visit because of a past, embarrassingly public shouting match (I thought we could have used an extra bookcase! Sue me!) this now marks the second additional location in NYC following the April opening of a “planning studio” on the Upper East Side.