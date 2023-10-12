Inside the first-ever woman-owned recreational cannabis dispensary in Brooklyn

Now through December, folks looking for a vast array of weed products can visit Good Grades, a new pop-up at 1056 Flatbush Avenue that carries edibles, smoke-related items, oils and more.

The destination, the only legal recreational cannabis dispensary in Brooklyn, is also the first-ever one of its kind to be founded by a woman.

In fact, the family business is operated by entrepreneur Extasy James with the help of her cousin Michael James, Jr., an attorney focused on the rights of the minority business community.

The original Good Grades debuted in Queens by the Jamaica Center a while ago but is currently closed for renovations. In order to continue serving the community and, perhaps, expand her geographical reach, Extasy decided to open a pop-up in Brooklyn that is scheduled to operate through the closure of the Queens destination.

Here are some things to keep in mind when visiting the store:

The space is set up like a college Commons area

Although the weed displays are certainly the focus at the Good Grades pop-up, the open-floor layout of the space seeks to evoke the look and feel of the Commons areas that define college campuses across the country.

Upon entry, visitors will come face-to-face with an art installation featuring pieces by popular artist KAWS. Expect the works on display to change once a month based on suggestions by the staff, always a way to comment on the community at large.

What won't rotate, though, are the various music album covers that take up one of the walls. Featuring the likes of Jay-Z, the Beastie Boys, Notorious B.I.G. and more, they all pay homage to Brooklyn artists.

Photograph: Courtesy of Good Grades

The products on sale are vetted by experts

As Good Grades' social media followers probably already know, the store releases weekly "report cards" on Instagram, vetting the variety of products they have on offer, including edibles, vapes, drinks and more. At the pop-up, you'll only be able to buy items that have received an A rating.

Don't be shy to also ask the "budtenders" running the store to tell you more about cannabis consumption in general. They will help you find the ideal product to try out.

It's the only legally operated recreational dispensary in Brooklyn

Since the legalization of recreational weed use in New York less than a year ago, self-defined cannabis dispensaries have opened all around town. However, not all storefront are as legitimate as they posit to be.

In fact, the city has given out only a limited number of permits allowing vendors to set up bring-and-mortar spaces, including Good Grades' Queens shop. This particular Brooklyn destination is a limited-time pop-up, so it doesn't fall under the purview of the authorizations that were given out. It is, however, completely legal and the only one of its kind in the borough.

The dispensary is also an events space

The Good Grades pop up opened right across the street from iconic music venue Kings Theatre and, although a completely separate operation, the former will pay homage to the latter by hosting events celebrating the musical acts that are scheduled to take on the famous stage.

Just last week, for example, the staff hosted a pre-party for artist Janelle Monáe.