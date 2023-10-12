New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Good Grades
Photograph: Courtesy of Good Grades

Inside the first-ever woman-owned recreational cannabis dispensary in Brooklyn

Good Grades is a pop-up that will stay open until December.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Now through December, folks looking for a vast array of weed products can visit Good Grades, a new pop-up at 1056 Flatbush Avenue that carries edibles, smoke-related items, oils and more. 

The destination, the only legal recreational cannabis dispensary in Brooklyn, is also the first-ever one of its kind to be founded by a woman.

In fact, the family business is operated by entrepreneur Extasy James with the help of her cousin Michael James, Jr., an attorney focused on the rights of the minority business community. 

The original Good Grades debuted in Queens by the Jamaica Center a while ago but is currently closed for renovations. In order to continue serving the community and, perhaps, expand her geographical reach, Extasy decided to open a pop-up in Brooklyn that is scheduled to operate through the closure of the Queens destination. 

Here are some things to keep in mind when visiting the store:

The space is set up like a college Commons area

Although the weed displays are certainly the focus at the Good Grades pop-up, the open-floor layout of the space seeks to evoke the look and feel of the Commons areas that define college campuses across the country.

Upon entry, visitors will come face-to-face with an art installation featuring pieces by popular artist KAWS. Expect the works on display to change once a month based on suggestions by the staff, always a way to comment on the community at large.

What won't rotate, though, are the various music album covers that take up one of the walls. Featuring the likes of Jay-Z, the Beastie Boys, Notorious B.I.G. and more, they all pay homage to Brooklyn artists.

Good Grades
Photograph: Courtesy of Good Grades

The products on sale are vetted by experts

As Good Grades' social media followers probably already know, the store releases weekly "report cards" on Instagram, vetting the variety of products they have on offer, including edibles, vapes, drinks and more. At the pop-up, you'll only be able to buy items that have received an A rating.

Don't be shy to also ask the "budtenders" running the store to tell you more about cannabis consumption in general. They will help you find the ideal product to try out.

It's the only legally operated recreational dispensary in Brooklyn

Since the legalization of recreational weed use in New York less than a year ago, self-defined cannabis dispensaries have opened all around town. However, not all storefront are as legitimate as they posit to be.

In fact, the city has given out only a limited number of permits allowing vendors to set up bring-and-mortar spaces, including Good Grades' Queens shop. This particular Brooklyn destination is a limited-time pop-up, so it doesn't fall under the purview of the authorizations that were given out. It is, however, completely legal and the only one of its kind in the borough.

The dispensary is also an events space 

The Good Grades pop up opened right across the street from iconic music venue Kings Theatre and, although a completely separate operation, the former will pay homage to the latter by hosting events celebrating the musical acts that are scheduled to take on the famous stage.

Just last week, for example, the staff hosted a pre-party for artist Janelle Monáe.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.