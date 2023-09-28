Instagram is behind this awesome new mural in Brooklyn

The two artists behind the beautiful mural met on the social media platform.

Once again, Instagram proves how clever it is.

A few weeks ago, the social media giant put out a call for artists who met on the platform, specifically looking for folks who were able to connect on Instagram on a creative level. Among the many respondents were Keyra Juliana Espinoza Arroyo and Adina Farinango who, according to an official post, "connected over their shared creative practices backgrounds."

Fast-forward a few months and the two artists "sealed" their relationship by working on a beautiful mural together, underwritten by Instagram, now on display on the corner of North 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram’s @design (@design)

The new public art work takes cues from Arroyo and Farinango's shared Ecuadorian heritage: it depicts two goddess-like figures touching hands over a colorful city background. Exploring themes like multiculturalism and friendship, the mural feels even more potent given its location: a gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood.

“It is amazing to see how our ideas and intentions fit well together like a puzzle,” Arroyo said in an official statement.

Farinango echoes those sentiments, discussing the collaboration in an official Instagram reel. “Creating together feels like a safe environment,” the artist said. “We can just freely express ourselves.”

Conversations regarding the effects that giant companies like Instagram have on our culture at large aside, we're glad to see that social media can still give birth to beautiful art throughout the world.