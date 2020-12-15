Is New York heading for another full shutdown? Here's what we know

Both the governor and mayor have alluded to a new PAUSE-like shutdown.

New York City finally started vaccinations this week, but since case numbers are still on the rise, a full citywide shutdown could still happen in the near future, officials say.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city should brace for a full shutdown after Christmas.

"There’s a potential of having to do a full pause, a full shutdown, in the coming weeks because we can’t let this kind of momentum go," the mayor said during his press conference.

Later, on the "Mondays with the Mayor” segment on "Inside City Hall" with Errol Louis, he said we have to "start planning for bigger actions now" like closing everything but essential business, according to NY1.

"I think the natural time to do that is immediately after Christmas,” he said.

As of Tuesday, there were 160 new hospitalizations, 2,813 new cases and a seven-day average of 5.51% positivity rate, according to the mayor. So far, it looks like the number of confirmed cases is reaching the same level we saw at the end of March when we went into our first shutdown, largely thanks to gatherings at people's homes, according to Governor Cuomo.

“If we do not change that trajectory, we could very well be heading toward shutdown,” Cuomo said in his daily press conference in Albany. “That is really something to worry about.”

Just after Thanksgiving, Cuomo warned people not to gather in their homes with people outside of their quarantine circles, saying that is where 65% of all cases come from.

Unfortunately, cases continued to rise from that point, causing the city to shut down in-person classes at schools, and this week, it was indoor dining. And with both de Blasio and Cuomo on board with a potential full shutdown, it looks like the city is likely to return to the empty state it was in during the spring. That would mean no non-essential shopping, no at-office work, no hair salons or personal care appointments—only essential businesses would be allowed to stay open and we'd only be allowed to get takeout from restaurants.

This would be a major blow to many of the city's small businesses. A statewide survey says that 54 percent of New York restaurant owners say they won’t survive the next six months without federal assistance.

