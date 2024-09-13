Israeli chef Eyal Shani to debut second Malka location in NYC this month

When celebrity Israeli chef Eyal Shani opened Malka on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in 2023, both the kosher and non-kosher masses flocked to the destination to indulge in the restaurant's legendary Malka schnitzel stuffed with mashed potatoes.

Fast-forward a year and New Yorkers will soon get to devour the dish on the other side of the city, when Malka opens a second outpost at 56 Adams Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

"Our new location in Dumbo is an opportunity for us to continue our mission of bringing communities together," says culinary director Loel Muller in an official statement. "Malka is more than just a kosher restaurant—it’s a melting pot where we open our doors to people from all religions and backgrounds. We honor tradition while pushing the boundaries of kosher dining, with dishes like our refreshing gazpacho and flavorful za’atar and scallion burekas steak that showcase our passion for food and hospitality. This is our chance to create something that goes beyond a typical restaurant, welcoming everyone under one roof and offering an experience that blends passion, food, hospitality, and a touch of the unexpected in every dish."

Photograph: Courtesy of Malka

The menu on offer in Dumbo will be similar to the Manhattan but diners can expect borough exclusives as well, including the above-mentioned steak and the desert tomato farro risotto.

The beverage program, on the other hand, will feature an array of French and Israeli wines and a rotating roster of cocktails created based on seasonal ingredients and the owner's desire to bring "the flavors of Tel Aviv to the forefront."

"At Malka, we are passionate about the stormy energy of nature’s treasures, celebrating the vibrant colors and freshness of the Mediterranean, and exploring the freedom to create endless dishes inspired by the sun’s bounty," said Shani in an official statement."Our exclusive use of olive oil, even in sweet pastries, the prominence of vegetables, fresh local seafood, and the finest kosher meat cuts allow our guests, whether they keep kosher or not, to fully enjoy and appreciate the beauty of nature and all it provides."

The decor is worthy of mention as well: expect natural materials and a number of refurbished furniture pieces, including a 1930s bar salvaged from a venue in upstate New York and a vintage basketball gym floor that was found in Philadelphia.

If the success of Malka Manhattan and Shani's decision to debut yet another location, this one in West Palm Beach scheduled to open later this year, are of any indication, Malka Dumbo is going to be a pretty popular dinner spot very soon. You might want to make a reservation ASAP.