Although New York sometimes feels like a giant private club, there are ways to tap into even more exclusivity all around town, especially when dissecting the local members-only club scene.

CORE is one such business that just debuted at 711 Fifth Avenue by 56th Street. Occupying 60,000 square feet of space right below Central Park across the four top floors of the building it calls home, the club offers membership fees that range from $15,000 to $100,000 per year. Talk about exclusive.

For that price tag, here is what members get: top-notch fitness and wellness services, access to a 40-person screening room and theater, a beautiful outdoor terrace, an art gallery featuring a rotating cast of exhibits, a juice and coffee bar next to the state-of-the-art gym on-premise, private meeting and dining rooms, an extensive calendar of exciting cultural programs and events, plus culinary offerings helmed by chef Michele Brogioni of Armani Ristorante fame.

As part of the latter program is a rooftop restaurant dubbed 555, where guests will indulge in modern Mediterranean cuisine during the day and fine prix-fixe meals at night; an intimate 17-seat eatery called The Culinary Lab where Michelin-starred guests chefs will rotate; and Leo's Speakeasy, where attendees will enjoy curated drinks "and a more informal menu of small plates inspired by global flavors," according to an official press release.

What’s more, members who wish to spend the night (who wouldn’t want to live in this expensive paradise, after all?), will be able to reserve one of the 11 on-site suites.

Excuse me while I step out for a walk, trying to brainstorm ways to afford membership to this awesome-looking, incredibly costly private club.