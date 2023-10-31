It's a sad day: Coney Island Brewing is closing

After almost 10 years, Coney Island Brewing is officially closing its only taproom.

The business made the announcement on Instagram, specifically revealing that their only taproom at 1904 Surf Avenue, near the Luna Park in Coney Island, will cease operations on November 9. Folks in the area, however, will still be able to revel in the brewery's delicious beers when frequenting nearby bars and restaurants, which will continue to serve the drinks.

"Whether you danced like a Mermaid in the streets, rocked out to live performances, or shared a tale or two over a pint, you've made our journey truly special—THANK YOU for the countless memories," reads the heartfelt post on social media.

According to Brooklyn Magazine, the decision to close involved financial difficulties related to the "seasonality of the area." In fact, the publication reports that the taproom was not able to turn a profit for "several years" already.

The Brooklyn-based craft brewery was founded back in 2007 and almost immediately garnered a ton of attention for its top-notch beers. At the time, it operated out of the not-for-profit arts organization Coney Island USA. In 2013, the company was acquired by Boston Beer Company and, a couple of years later, in 2015, following Hurricane Sandy, the business moved to its current location. It has expanded ever since, also hosting events of all sorts.

Fans of the taproom were shocked to read about the news and made their feelings known on social media, sharing some of their fondest memories with the public on the platform.

"Devastated," one follower commented. "LOVE your beer and came from Queens a few times a year to make sure I got the new seasonal brews."

"Incredibly sad news, the Brewery has been a source of comfort, refuge & camaraderie for me personally," someone else noted.

For what it's worth, we join the chorus of of unsettled voices singing the praises of the awesome taproom. Coney Island Brewery, you will be missed.