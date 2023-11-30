New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC aerial view
Photograph: Shutterstock

It's official: NYC is the worst city for driving, according to a new study

New Yorkers spend 236 hours per year in rush hour traffic.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Getting stuck in gridlock traffic in NYC is its own form of hell and, unfortunately, it's something that New Yorkers just can't seem to avoid.

As a matter of fact, according to a new study by route planning website Circuit, New York is the worst city in the country to drive in, with the average resident spending 236 hours in rush hour traffic annually, the most compared to the rest of the U.S.

To come up with the ranking, the company looked at five key factors within each city: time spent in rush hour per year, time spent in traffic congestion per year, money spent on fuel due to confestion per year, last mile speed and number of fatal car accidents. 

New York topped the list last year as well, also scoring poorly in a ranking focusing on the worst cities for delivery drivers (we're not surprised). 

Basically, if you can take public transportation instead of driving or sitting in an Uber while criss-crossing our beautiful city, do it. 

If you need even more convincing, keep in mind that officials have released a list of gridlock traffic days in NYC to try and help people navigate the streets in a more efficient manner and avoid sitting in bumper-to-bumper bottlenecks.

Below, check out the top ten ranking of the worst U.S. cities for driving according to the Circuit survey:

1. New York
2. Chicago
3. Los Angeles
4. Boston
5. Washington, D.C.
6. Houston
7. Philadelphia
8. San Francisco
9. Honolulu
10. Dallas

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.