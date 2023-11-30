It's official: NYC is the worst city for driving, according to a new study

Getting stuck in gridlock traffic in NYC is its own form of hell and, unfortunately, it's something that New Yorkers just can't seem to avoid.

As a matter of fact, according to a new study by route planning website Circuit, New York is the worst city in the country to drive in, with the average resident spending 236 hours in rush hour traffic annually, the most compared to the rest of the U.S.

To come up with the ranking, the company looked at five key factors within each city: time spent in rush hour per year, time spent in traffic congestion per year, money spent on fuel due to confestion per year, last mile speed and number of fatal car accidents.

New York topped the list last year as well, also scoring poorly in a ranking focusing on the worst cities for delivery drivers (we're not surprised).

Basically, if you can take public transportation instead of driving or sitting in an Uber while criss-crossing our beautiful city, do it.

If you need even more convincing, keep in mind that officials have released a list of gridlock traffic days in NYC to try and help people navigate the streets in a more efficient manner and avoid sitting in bumper-to-bumper bottlenecks.

Below, check out the top ten ranking of the worst U.S. cities for driving according to the Circuit survey:

1. New York

2. Chicago

3. Los Angeles

4. Boston

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Houston

7. Philadelphia

8. San Francisco

9. Honolulu

10. Dallas