It's officially "Mean Girls" day, here's where to celebrate and score free rosé

Do you know what day it is? It’s October 3, and Wednesday. So, if you’ve ever watched Mean Girls starring Lindsay “Dancing Queen” Lohan and Tina Fey, you know what today means: You can only wear pink, duh!

It’s okay if you’re not dressed like Barbie—nothing, not even pop culture references, can deter New Yorkers away from their, generally, all-black uniform. But since it’s unofficially Mean Girls day in the city, a few brands and venues in New York are offering special deals for you and your fellow Plastics to enjoy.

Aside from the obvious (ahem, seeing Mean Girls on Broadway), Drybar is screening the film at its Bryant Park blowout bar. Get your hair coiffed while sipping wine and enjoying the 2004 comedy. Patrons of Dylan’s Candy Bar (all three in the city) can snap photos in its “So You Think You’re Really Pretty” selfie station and munch on gratis “Is Butter a Carb?” popcorn. (P.S. If you shop while wearing pink, you get a special discount in-store.) The same applies for Gregorys Coffee located on 50th St and Seventh Avenue—you get 50 percent off your order for wearing the signature color.



If that doesn’t satiate your sweet tooth, Black Tap’s “Mean Girls Crazy Shake” is available for purchase today. If you’re feeling less peckish and more “Get in loser, we’re going shopping,” Alice & Olivia has teamed up with members of the cast of Mean Girls on Broadway to offer styling consultations. Also, MAC is offering free 15-minute makeup demos, serving you Mean Girls-inspired looks. And you can head to one of our favorite places to go shopping in NYC, Bulletin Flagship (863 Broadway), for free wine, pink merchandise galore and 15 percent off said loot when you use the password “Mean Girls” at checkout. Shop tonight between the hours of 4 and 8pm.

If all you want to do is watch the iconic film while sipping strawberry daiquiris, Videology has you covered. There's a screening at 6:45pm tonight with a side of "hump day treat" for $24.

Trust us, it’s going to be so fetch.