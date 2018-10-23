The best movie screenings in NYC this week
Every week, we round up the best movie events happening outside New York’s multiplexes, from major international film festivals (such as Sundance, the Toronto International Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival) and revivals at Film Forum and BAM to one-off movie screenings and in-person Q&As with stars, filmmakers and experts. New York also has a thriving film scene in galleries and pop-up venues, and in the summer months, you’ll find a wealth of outdoor screenings in NYC parks and gardens across the city.
Movie screenings and events in NYC
Wings of Desire
A lovely, disquieting meditation on the nature of humanity, this angel-strewn fantasia from Wim Wenders defined arty ambition in the late ’80s. Film Forum screens a gorgeous new digital restoration.
Film Forum, Greenwich Village (filmforum.org). Wed 24, Thu 25 at various times; $15.
Witchfinder General
Vincent Price plays a ruthless fanatic who persecutes “witches” for his own sexual gain. Watch this masterpiece and mourn the impossibly stupid overdose of director Michael Reeves at age 25.
Quad Cinema, Greenwich Village (quadcinema.com). Wed 24 at 5pm, Thu 25 at 9:15pm; $16.
The Hunger
David Bowie spent much of the ’70s living like a vampire (but with heroine and cocaine instead of blood), so when it came time to play a romantically betrayed creature of the night, he brought to the role an emotional resonance that matched its old-school elegance and otherworldly sex appeal.
Quad Cinema, Greenwich Village (quadcinema.com). Fri 26 at 8:40pm, Sun 28 at 6:35pm; $16.
Senso
Luchino Visconti’s glossiest, most melodramatic film details the ever-shifting relationship between an Austrian officer (Farley Granger) and his Italian mistress (the lovely Alida Valli of The Third Man and, later, Dario Argento’s Suspiria). This new digital restoration is said to be revelatory.
Film Forum, Greenwich Village (filmforum.org). Fri 26–Nov 8 at various times; $15.
Cure
Spooky and unshakable, this thriller put Japan’s Kiyoshi Kurosawa on the map (The Host’s Bong Joon-ho is a worshipful disciple). Koji Yakusho plays a detective investigating a series of grisly murders in which normal people suddenly become distant and homicidal.
Japan Society, Midtown East (japansociety.org). Fri 26 at 7pm; $14.
The Fog
Residents of a coastal town find that their shady past has come back to haunt them in the form of some nasty split-pea vapor and phantom pirates out for blood. It’s one of John Carpenter’s sillier ghost stories, but it’s still a helluva lot of fun.
Metrograph, Lower East Side (metrograph.com). Thu 25–Nov 1 at various times; $15.
An American Werewolf in London
This near-perfect blend of Jewish humor and gross-out gags from John Landis (Animal House) was a seminal movie for burgeoning cinegeeks and Fangoria subscribers in the ’80s; it’s also one of the few scary comedies from the era that doesn’t seem dated. Go for the transformation scene.
Nitehawk Cinema, Williamsburg (nitehawkcinema.com). Fri 26 midnight; $12.
Prince of Darkness
John Carpenter’s They Live has been critically revived in recent years; it’s also time to rethink this rejected science-meets-Satan 1987 horror indie, an obliquely personal film shot at the director’s alma mater and replete with some of his finest compositions.
Museum of the Moving Image, Astoria (movingimage.us). Sat 27 at 7pm; $15.
Suspiria
Say goodbye to the closing Videology—say it ain’t so, guys—with this wow of a final midnight soirée, at which they’ll convert the entire facility into the haunted dance academy of Dario Argento’s lurid 1977 classic. Come as a ballerina, come as a witch, come as Udo Kier; all are welcome. RSVP for the party right here.
Videology Bar & Cinema, Williamsburg (videologybarandcinema.com). Sat 27 midnight; free.
The Lovers on the Bridge
Léos Carax’s twisted 1991 romance, starring Denis Lavant and Juliette Binoche as two tormented homeless people living and loving on the eponymous bridge, is one of the greatest follies in the history of French cinema—ridiculous, but gloriously so. Filmmaker Sandi Tan, of the fine forthcoming documentary Shirkers, introduces this screening.
Metrograph, Lower East Side (metrograph.com). Tue 30 at 9pm; $15.
