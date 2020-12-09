New YorkChange city
Photograph: @pholburn

'It's snowing!' New Yorkers respond to the season's first snow

See beautiful photos of the first snowfall of the year.

Shaye Weaver
The heavens opened up on Wednesday and gifted New York City with a delicate dusting of snow—the first major snowfall of the year.

As if out of nowhere, small flakes began falling from the sky just after noon and New Yorkers alerted everyone about it on social media and shared their photos of the first batch of white stuff.

Snow is not always welcomed here, but this year, we seem happier to see falling flakes. Maybe it's the year we've had, the fact that many of us don't have to go out in it or the holiday season spirit. Either way, we're happy to see it.

Below are some amazing photos, videos and reactions from New Yorkers across the boroughs:

Have video or photos you'd like to share? Send us your snow day pics by tagging #timeoutnewyork on social media.

