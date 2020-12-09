'It's snowing!' New Yorkers respond to the season's first snow

See beautiful photos of the first snowfall of the year.

The heavens opened up on Wednesday and gifted New York City with a delicate dusting of snow—the first major snowfall of the year.

As if out of nowhere, small flakes began falling from the sky just after noon and New Yorkers alerted everyone about it on social media and shared their photos of the first batch of white stuff.

Snow is not always welcomed here, but this year, we seem happier to see falling flakes. Maybe it's the year we've had, the fact that many of us don't have to go out in it or the holiday season spirit. Either way, we're happy to see it.

Below are some amazing photos, videos and reactions from New Yorkers across the boroughs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dicas de Nova York (@dicasnovayork)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tea | Home | Still Life (@mangelka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Royce (@molly.royce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana (@pholburn)

Me to me: don't do it, every year you say you won't do it and you do it anyway



Also me: but if I don't post a picture of it snowing how will people know its snowing?!?! — Maybe: Theodora (@MaybeTheodora) December 9, 2020

Its snowing in NYC, not a lot, but my timbs just yelled out "Yeeeeeerrrrrr"🥾🥾 — Champurrado Papi (@Miggy_Cha_Gon) December 9, 2020

ITS SNOWING pic.twitter.com/HxNn0jSeI0 — Lalita Abhyankar MD, MHS (@L_Abhyankar) December 9, 2020

i ran to the window and exclaimed ITS SNOWING and gave my bf a huge hug and then stood and watched it for a solid 5-7 minutes. i have found the cure for depression: basic precipitation pic.twitter.com/T9EbCw72n0 — mc (@miaclai) December 9, 2020

A sea of about 40 1st graders just yelled in unison ITS SNOWING ITS SNOWING :,) — elmo oxygen (@watchinw0rldcup) December 9, 2020

Have video or photos you'd like to share? Send us your snow day pics by tagging #timeoutnewyork on social media.

