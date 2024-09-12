Every year, New Yorkers can look forward to plenty of parades celebrating different minority groups, from Pride to Chinatown's Lunar New Year festivities and the West Indian Day Parade. But one such event that doesn't always get the love and attention it deserves is the African American Day Parade, which takes place in September every year.

Here's everything you need to know about the 55th annual African American Day Parade happening this weekend.

What day is the African American Day Parade in Harlem?

The African American Day Parade will take place this Sunday, September 15 and will begin at 12:30pm.

Which New York neighborhood has the largest African American Day Parade procession?

Harlem has the largest African American Day Parade procession. The parade will run along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 111th Street and 137th Street, according to ABC 7.

You can expect a festive atmosphere along the route, complete with marching bands, DJ sets, ensembles and hundreds of thousands of spectators all throughout the route.

What is the history of the African American Day Parade ?

The African American Day Parade was founded in 1968 by the Afro-American Day & United Federation of Black Community Organizations. Several community organizers from Harlem got together to celebrate Black American heritage, their accomplishments and to honor their ancestors.

Today, the parade is an opportunity for Black New Yorkers to celebrate their culture and take part in community initiatives. The theme for this year's parade is "Good Leaders=Good Government... Vote," which will honor those who have contributed to the African American community through politics and government and get the community to vote.

How to watch the livestream of the parade

You can watch the livestream of the parade on abc7NY.com and on YouTube starting at 12:30pm on Sunday.