45 Black-owned NYC restaurants to try
These expertly crafted restaurants and bars are created, owned and run by Black New Yorkers.
New York City's brilliant black community is constantly making this city one of the best places to live, from creating incredible spaces for culture and art to flourish to opening expertly crafted restaurants and bars. If you're looking for a way to support Black-owned businesses this Black History Month and beyond, put your money where your mouth is by patronizing these amazing restaurants created, owned and run by Black New Yorkers.
RECOMMENDED: 10 amazing Black-owned businesses in NYC to support right now
Black-owned NYC restaurants to try
Miss Lily's Variety
Caribbean hot spot Miss Lily's has opened this hybrid shop—a juice bar, bakery, record store and radio station—next door. Juicer to the stars Melvin Major Jr., whose clients include Susan Sarandon and Matthew Modine, offers his fresh-pressed elixirs at the stainless steel bar in the sunny café. You'll also find Jamaican Blue Mountain java, an exclusive coffee blend from Brooklyn Roasting Company, along with Jamaican patties and Trinidadian rotis. The attached West Indian–inspired storefront offers clothing, jewelry and vintage records, all set to the rhythms of Miss Lily's Internet radio station, which broadcasts from the spot.
FieldTrip
When chef JJ Johnson jumped into the fast-casual trend, who could blame him? The prices are more accessible at fast-casual spots than at fine-dining restaurants, and the business model is more nimble. That said, the food isn’t always better. But with the rice-bowl restaurant FieldTrip, Johnson has created a winner—and no item costs more than $12. Because everything looks so appealing, your most difficult decision will be figuring out what to order at the counter. For a first course, the Crab Pockets ($6.95) are a must. Everyone loves the Chinese takeout versions of these deep-fried appetizers; Johnson’s recipe is better, packing a generous helping of crab with garlic-herb cream cheese inside a perfectly crispy wonton skin. (Pro tip: Share this starter to save room for the filling rice dishes.) While Johnson was the chef behind Nomad’s much-lauded, now-shuttered pan-African restaurant Henry, he first made a name for himself in Harlem at Cecil and Minton’s. There, he turned to the African diaspora to inspire his cooking, which drew upon Asian, Indian, Caribbean and American ingredients. Many of FieldTrip’s bowls follow similar themes: With its green curry and sticky rice, the shrimp bowl ($12) reminds us of Thai flavors. Meanwhile, the braised beef bowl ($11) offers a hearty mix of tender meat, Texas brown rice and spicy black beans, all topped with a cooling turmeric yogurt. The hefty portion is enough for two meals, so box some up and save room for the refreshing, not-too-sweet rice milk–based soft serve with hibiscus and raspberry ($4.50).
Jamaican Flavors
Jamaican patty lovers, this is your place to be. This eatery and bakery has choices extending to beef with cheese, vegetarian, curry chicken and jerk chicken. Just make sure you know what you want when it’s your turn to order, as lines and patience levels can fluctuate.
Veggie Castle II
While few articles come up when Googling this vegan restaurant, the buffet isn't a secret to its over 32,000 Instagram followers and hungry fans who make the trip for owner Viburt Bernard's Caribbean fare. Veggie Castle's buffet is not only an opportunity for more dining options sans meat, but a chance for creativity. Customers of the restaurant demonstrate the diversity of Veggie Castle's options and endless customization potential with hundreds of tagged photos of their vegan salt-baked fish, jerk chicken, wings and other mock proteins, joined by delicious sides like collards, mac 'n cheese and pigeon peas. Like a real New York joint, they even have chopped cheese sandwiches (made with a cheese alternative, of course). And Veggie Castle even added a secret menu item made with oyster mushrooms, for those in-the-know. The royal name stems from Bernard's mother, who owns the beloved roti shop Sybil's. After she was sick in the hospital, requiring heart surgery, she suggested to her son that he take over a derelict White Castle nearby the family restaurant and transform the space into something vegetarian-friendly. Leaving the original White Castle architecture in place, Bernard began renting, hoping to attract the neighborhood Rastafarians, many who subscribe to an ital diet, where vegetarian dining is a spiritual duty.
Sweet Science
Taking over a Graham Avenue corner, Matthew Maddy (Weather Up) slings elevated bar bites, craft beers and cocktails at this white-tiled Bushwick gastropub. Teaming with two fellow Brooklynites (Flatbush Farm's Damon Gorton and James Freeman from Clem's), Maddy enlists chef Christopher Daly to run the kitchen, serving shrimp cocktail alongside tomato-orange sangrita; tempura-fried pickles with a balsamic reduction; and a burger topped with maple-glazed pineapple and an egg. Sidle up to the horseshoe-shaped wooden bar for draft brews (Breckenridge Agave Wheat, Radeberger Pilsner), wallet-friendly cans (Red Stripe, Tecate) and cocktails, many made with Jamaican grapefruit soda Ting, including the gin-based Crooklyn.
Melting Pot Cuisine
This Queens venue has solid prices for lunch and dinner orders, with popular dishes of jerk chicken, fried chicken and oxtail paired with plantains and a choice of salad or steamed vegetables. The menu also extends to red snapper, kingfish, chicken and goat curries, and an assortment of sides, patties and pastries.
Cafe Rue Dix
This French-Senegalese cafe, restaurant, and cocktail bar in Crown Heights serves traditional Senegalese cuisine as well as typical french cafe fare. It's known for fresh ingredients and bold spices to create some of the best franco-senegalese dishes in NYC.
SoCo
Fine-dining vet Kingsley John (Aquavit, Charlie Trotter's in Chicago) goes casual with this eclectic Southern restaurant. The rustic 130-seat space is outfitted with dark gray banquettes, Edison lightbulbs and a 20-foot-long bar. Cajun (shrimp gumbo), BBQ (baby back ribs) and soul food (shrimp and grits) plates share menu space. To drink, find craft brews and classic cocktails, as well as an absinthe program.
Cheryl’s Global Soul
Flavors from French, Asian, Moroccan and Southern cuisines inspired chef Cheryl Smith to create the globe-trotting menu at this Prospect Heights restaurant. Start with a cocktail from around the world, like a Jamaican rum punch ($9, $11) or a margarita ($11). Cheryl’s Global Soul also offers a selection of wines by the glass or bottle. Appetizers include everything from split pea soup with smoked turkey ($6.50) to grilled jerk chicken wings ($8.50) to steamed Thai coconut curry mussels ($9.50). Entrees are similarly varied: You might go for the sake-glazed salmon with jasmine rice, sauteed spinach and nori ($21), the vegetarian tagine over couscous ($16), the bulgogi rib-eye with watercress salad and fries ($25) or the grilled pork chop au jus with mango chutney, green beans and roasted potatoes ($21).
Venue says Thursday's is unplugged with Brian Lazerus with LIVE music! Come visit us for Brunch Saturdays & Sundays! Happy Hour Tues-Sun 4-7pm.
Sisters
Fried artichoke hearts with lemon aioli and bone marrow on toast are among the small plates at this café-bar hybrid, which also offers live music and cocktails like the mescal-and-bitters Fugue State. It uses only organic and farm-fresh meats without hormones or antibiotics.
Ghenet Brooklyn
After years of bringing Ethiopian flavors to Nolita, Ghenet has opened a Park Slope outpost that does justice to the original. The smaller space is well used, with metal partitions lining the walls, adorned with lacey cut-out motifs. The kitfo tiklil appetizer (beef tartare rolled in injera) boasts exciting textures, but is remarkably oily. The main courses are the usual assortment of piquant bean purées and puddles of chopped meats or greens. The key to everything is the rich and complex berbere spice blend that Ghenet does so well. The sega wett (spicy beef) and doro aletcha (chicken leg and boiled egg in mild sauce) are two standouts. The dessert selection is perfunctory, but the honey wine sorbet is a refreshing use of the traditional beverage.
Kombit Bar & Restaurant
Few NYC restaurants are devoted solely to this Caribbean nation’s specialties, but Kombit, on the border of two Brooklyn neighborhoods, has the country covered. The menu features typical dishes such as lambi (tenderized conch in a stew of carrots and tomatoes), riz djon djon (wild rice mixed with black mushrooms) and poulet en sauce (baked chicken in a tangy tomato gravy). Kombit is owned and operated by three expat sisters—Denise, Pascale and Maryse—who’ve made sure that the atmosphere is just as down-home as the cooking.
Sisters Caribbean Cuisine
Consider this a one-stop culinary tour of the Caribbean, with a taste of the American South thrown in for good measure: Chicken is curried, jerked or caramelized, and there are enough sides to make the counterperson impatient as you try to pick just two. Among the best are mac and cheese with a crispy crust, hearty collard greens, and rice and peas with a strong dose of coconut. The bright dining room is the nicest spot on a rather desolate block—stake out your seat early, because dishes start selling out by late afternoon.
Negril BK
Expect authentic flavors with a twist at this Caribbean hotspot, including pickled green banana salad, ackee-saltfish spring rolls, pepper shrimp, jerk lamb meatballs, and Creole seafood & grits.
Peaches HotHouse
Craig Samuel and Ben Grossman have quietly opened this “tiny little backwoods juke joint in Bed-Stuy.” With a more casual vibe than its sister restaurant, Peaches, the HotHouse presents some of the forgotten dishes of the South, like deep-fried and spicy Nashville-style hot chicken, and creamy rice balls made from an heirloom variety of the grain grown in the Carolinas. Bourbons—such as one infused with chocolate—will be available once the liquor license arrives.
Peaches Hothouse
If you don’t want to schlep to Bed-Stuy for some of the best Southern food in the city, you can now go to the team’s second Brooklyn eatery, in Fort Greene. Celebrities (Chrissy Teigen, Whoopi Goldberg) praise the fried chicken, which goes great with the restaurant’s signature Brownstone Punch, a tropical swig.
Awash
Awash is ideal for a hot date. Everything is sharable, and everything is finger food—so you can lick your digits and get down and dirty at the table. Even better, you can request to do so at one of the romantic alfresco two-tops at the East Village branch. The catch: Ethiopian food is richly spiced, butter based and, although thoroughly delicious here, not exactly stomach soothing. (The sour, spongy injera tends to expand after consumption.) Better to enjoy this joint with friends rather than with dates, and stuff yourselves on smooth shiro, a chickpea puree, and fantastically tender doro wat, a slow-simmered spicy chicken stew served with a boiled egg.
Silvana
Tuck into spit-roasted meats and falafel at this bi-level Israeli restaurant in Harlem. During the day, there are Israeli pastries, organic loose-leaf teas and Brooklyn Roasting Company coffee—plus home decor and vinyl records—in the upstairs café-retail shop. The downstairs lounge features Middle Eastern classics (falafel, shawarma, hummus), as well as late-night entertainment like belly dancers, a live DJ and a tobaccoless hookah after midnight.
Grandchamps
Grandchamps provides a spacious dining room, warmed up by yellow ceramic tiles that line the walls. It’s a hybrid of a restaurant and street fairs and sells some of the ingredients found in its dishes. Chef Shawn Brockman channels his mother-in-law’s homestyle cooking, serving some of the tastiest, crispy-on-the-outside, miraculously juicy griot (fried cubes of pork), as well as a number of Haitian classics converted into sandwich form. Just promise us you won’t leave until you try the pain potate, which is a coconut-y sweet potato bread pudding. So good.
Peaches
At this pioneering Bed-Stuy restaurant, owners Craig Samuel and Ben Grossman (both of the Smoke Joint) ably merge two trends—Greenmarket and upscale Southern. Appetizers emphasize salads, like the toss of watermelon, arugula and spicy pickled ginger. The rest of the menu hews closer to Cajun and Creole standards: a juicy half chicken sports a salt-and-chili rub, and garlicky shrimp with tomato gravy are served over fluffy grits. Peaches is a progressive addition to a still-emerging ’hood—guts like those play well in the South, and in Brooklyn, too.
Rustik Tavern
This neighborhood tavern has something for everyone: beers, cocktails, wines, food and a rotating roster of entertainment. Stop by on Tuesday nights for an open mike—sometimes music, sometimes poetry—or listen to the DJ’s selection on Friday nights.
The Armory
Brooklynites might just have a new watering hole to check out in Boerum Hill. The Armory pours beer, wine and craft cocktails. The drafts rotate seasonally, but featured Ommegang Witte and Gonzo Imperial Porter on a recent visit. The Armory also offers a small selection of red, white and rose wines, but the main focus here is the cocktail menu. Options range from the Mr. Litchfield with Rittenhouse Rye, Luxardo Amaro, Applejack Apple Brandy and vermouth to the Park Slope Swizzle with El Gobernador Pisco, falernum, pineapple and angostura bitters. Come on weekdays between 5 and 8pm to take advantage of the Armory’s happy hour special: All beer and wine is just $5 and cocktails go for $7. If the weather’s nice, make sure to check out the backyard garden that’s open year round.
Safari Restaurant NYC
Safari isn’t just the only Somali restaurant in Harlem—it’s the only one in all five boroughs. Start off with an appetizer of sambuza, a pocket of flaky dough filled with beef or chicken ($8 for two). Those who have never tried Somali food before might want to order the popular hilib ari, roasted goat served with basmati rice ($18), or chicken suqaar, a spicy stew served with chapatti bread ($15). The slow-cooked mango curry chicken served with a side of biryani ($16) is another customer favorite. Save room for malab iyo malawax, crepes drizzled with honey and dusted with sugar ($6). White grapefruit juice ($4) or Somali coffee infused with ginger ($3) complement the meal.
Scarr's Pizza
This joint has that hip, back-in-the-day vibe we love: With its wood-paneled walls, counter stools and neon beer sign, the interior screams 1960s without feeling contrived. But we’re really here for the food from owner Scarr Pimentel, who mills his grains in the basement. The result? A featherweight pie that’s to die for.
Vinateria
Find coastal Italian fare at this restaurant–wine bar in Harlem. The casual 57-seat spot offers a small menu of classics, including homemade spaghetti with fava beans, sautéed striped bass in ramp sauce, and grilled octopus on a bed of celery frisée. To drink: an extensive 53-bottle wine list highlighting small producers from the boot-shaped country. Park yourself at the mahogany zinc-topped bar—dug out from an old Gramercy Park tavern—or in one of the church-pew banquettes.
Extra Virgin
The saucy moniker suits this sexy bar, but it officially refers to the premium olive oils liberally poured over chef Joseph Fortunato’s dishes. Share an order of crisp, slender fries and a bowl of rich Gorgonzola fondue, then move on to the roasted artichoke with poached egg or mushroom-crusted Virgin Chicken with sweet-pea risotto. For dessert, just order another glass of wine and watch the beautiful people parading past you on the sidewalk.
Omar's Kitchen and Bakery
This Mediterranean takeout spot by Egyptian native Omar Abouzaid offers a Middle-East–meets-West menu of halal plates (spiced grilled lamb, falafel roasted on two massive spits served with housemade sauces) and European baked goods (tiramisu, Napoleon).
Seasoned Vegan
Mother-and-son team Brenda and Aaron Beener give soul food a vegan overhaul at this Harlem eatery, decorated with burgundy walls, maple banquettes and penny-tile floors. Under fake-out menu categories such as “Beef” and “Chicken,” find mock-meat creations including BBQ lotus-root “riblets,” a seitan-and-soy fried "chicken” and Cajun-style “crawfish,” subbing yams for the sea critters. Raw items like lasagna, pizza and lentil-walnut burgers are made with cashew cheese.
Massawa
Despite the increase in the city’s Ethiopian restaurants, their menus tend not to differ greatly, so the prospect of Eritrean as well as Ethiopian dishes seems cause for an extra glass of tej honey wine. Though the waitstaff plays down the contributions of Ethiopia’s former coastal province, Massawa features several Eritrean seafood dishes—notably salmon silsi (cubes of wine-glazed fish served with injera) and several spicy tomato-based shrimp dishes—not usually found on Ethiopian menus. Massawa’s injera tends to thin to crispness at the edges, yet the Ethiopian staples are consistently good, ensuring a following among local grad students.
Queen of Sheba
The Hell’s Kitchen setting is far from regal, but Queen of Sheba puts out a noble spread. Dip your porous injera into spicy dishes such as doro tibs (chicken) or green lentils with green chili. The liberally applied berbere spice is a complex, flavorful tongue-burner. Lamb kebabs are on hand, as is kitfo, raw prime beef drenched in basil butter. Ethiopian honey wine and baklava round out your royal treatment.
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
Added To Empire Stores’ impressive list of culinary big names in its renovated waterfront warehouse—which includes Cecconi’s, VHH Foods and Smile to Go—is this Vegas and Miami import decked out in wood pillars, exposed schist-rock walls and Cuban terra-cotta tiles. The globally inspired small plates are churned out from an open-fire grill, a raw bar and a traditional kitchen. Executive chef and partner Timon Balloo (Sushisamba) curates a list of signature dishes like bacon-wrapped dates, goat cheese croquettes, Korean-style grilled short ribs and specialty sushi rolls that can be eaten inside the massive venue or outside on the patio that overlooks Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Peppa’s Jerk Chicken
There’s a wonderfully fragrant goat curry and tender stewed oxtail served over coconut rice, but it’s the smokey, perfectly grilled smoked chicken that keeps us coming back to Peppa’s Jerk Chicken. You can easily pay over $50 for a roast chicken in New York at fancier sit-down restaurants, but we think this chicken is as a satisfying, if not more, than many of the best birds in town.
Brooklyn Chop House
At this lower Manhattan restaurant celebrating old-school Brooklyn, hearty slabs of dry-aged steak and thick-cut chops are paired with…dim sum? If that’s not enough to raise your brow, the affordable top-shelf mixed drinks ($10) surely will.
Melba’s
When it was opened in 2005 by the niece of the woman behind legendary Sylvia’s, Melba’s was heralded both for its neo-soul sensibility and as an emblem of a Harlem Renaissance developing along lower Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Though praise for its chicken and waffles from Bobby Flay on the Food Network followed, the dish turns out to be surprisingly dry and uninspired; it’s the “neo” aspect of the soul menu that is most successful. Spring rolls filled with black-eyed peas and collard greens are a small revelation, while braising the short ribs with wine brings out a mellow quality that blends well with their tenderness. Reason enough to skip the tour-bus crowds at Sylvia’s.
Reverence
California cuisine, which has become synonymous with seasonality through the years, is uncommon in Harlem, let alone from a notable chef. Enter Russell Jackson and his homage to the Golden State: a five-course tasting menu ($98) features dishes inspired by the West Coast, such as empanadas with seaweed and trout cured with citrus.
Brooklyn Beso
Thirsty for a margarita or caipirinha in Bedford-Stuyvesant? Look no further than Latin American bar and restaurant Brooklyn Beso. You might want to start with some tapas, like jerk mac and cheese, platanos rellenos, chipotle chicken empanadas and crab fritters (all $8). Seafood lovers will note the drunken mussels with coconut milk ($14) and shrimp with coconut rice and plantains ($22). Feeling more like red meat? There’s a ribeye steak with chimichurri, papas fritas and grilled asparagus ($26) that might strike your fancy. Enjoy half-price margaritas and well cocktails, plus discounts on most other drinks, at happy hour all day Monday and from 3 to 8pm Tuesday through Friday. Otherwise, mojitos and specialty cocktails like the Beso, with raspberry vodka, cointreau, cava, pineapple and cranberry, will run you $12, while a margarita on the rocks goes for $10.
Teranga
If location, location, location is key to a New York restaurant making it in a cutthroat market, Teranga is—at least metaphorically—in a perfect spot. Here, you’ll find West African–inspired dishes in a fast-casual café nestled inside the Africa Center, which is a cultural hub that’s “committed to an integrated approach for understanding all aspects of the African continent, including transforming narratives.” Look no further than chef Pierre Thiam’s food to tell the story. The Senegal-born chef draws on influences from Nigeria, Côte D’Ivoire and other African countries but imparts a break-the-rules approach. Order one of the three seasonal bowls, and you’ll understand: The Jollof ($14) features roasted salmon topped with fragrant spices with sides of spicy fried plantains and a bright black-eyed-pea salad. While jollof, a ubiquitous West African dish, is usually made with rice, Thiam stews the ancient grain fonio in an herbaceous tomato broth. The gluten-free menu includes a market-plate section ($10–$14), which is perfect for exploring African food. You can fill your blue- and red-rimmed enamel dishes by mixing and matching a starch (don’t miss the fluffy, ruby-red Liberian rice) with a main ingredient, such as grilled chicken or the ndambe (a satisfying stew of sweet potatoes and black-eyed peas). Then add sides like the fufu, a spongy ball of pounded plantain that you’ll want to dip in the slightly sweet peanut sauce.
Cheeky Sandwiches
This popular, Big Easy–inspired sandwich shop offers a taste of New Orleans on the outskirts of Chinatown. The shrimp and oyster po'boys are the signature offerings, but fried chicken with gravy and braised short ribs are also on offer. Homey, down-South touches abound, from the Big Shot soda to the charming, no frills digs: Whitewashed brick walls scrawled with handwritten notes buttress a corrugated-tin ceiling.
Charles Country Pan-Fried Chicken
At his eponymous Harlem buffet, North Carolina-born chef Charles Gabriel serves pan-fried chicken in a variety of guises (barbecued, stuffed, curried) and fixin's like collard greens, potato salad and sweet-potato pie.
Lolo's Seafood Shack
An ode to Saint Martin beach shacks, this uptown seafood joint serves Belizean conch fritters with lime-zest rémoulade and baked shark with salsa verde on its Caribbean-teal backyard patio. Chef Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young were inspired by locally owned and operated seaside eateries (lolos) they encountered while living abroad in the British West Indies. Chef Mohan has created a variety of nostalgic offerings from island styled BBQ to coastal comfort foods of the Cape to Caribbean street eats like johnny cakes.
Snowdonia
The boozy focus of this Trappist-style gastropub is beer, both at the dark-wood bar and in the kitchen. At the brick-laden Astoria spot, ten all-American craft brews are on tap—including Batch 19 Pre-Prohibition Lager, River Horse Tripel and Southern Tier IPA—with another 34 by can (Bronx Pale Ale, Sly Fox Royal Weisse). The food menu is full of suds-centric fare (beer-battered fish-and-chips, beer-pickled vegetables), with brew pairing notes beneath each item: Pork belly with cockles and chickpeas is best enjoyed with a Boucanée Smoked Wheat Ale, while a burger topped with smoked Gouda and beer pickles pairs well with a Stone Black IPA.
Sam’s Soul Food Restaurant and Bar
When New Yorkers think of Bronx restaurants, City Island crab shacks and Arthur Avenue pasta palaces come to mind. But this welcoming Southern-style kitchen, with a wood-paneled bar and a sofa-filled lounge, belongs on any thorough outer-borough restaurant list. Students from Hostos Community College and legal eagles from Bronx County offices pack Sam’s during the day, when copious lunch platters spotlight moist fried whiting, plump jerk chicken and freshly smoked ribs. Owner Sam Amoah, a native of Ghana, will point you to something tasty. Get there early; special dishes sell out fast.
Ponty Bistro - Harlem
Head uptown to Harlem for a taste of West African–French fusion. Ponty Bistro offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night meals and weekend brunch, and each menu includes dishes influenced by Senegalese and Mediterranean cuisine. At brunch, that might take the form of a classic French croque monsieur ($14) or a merguez and roasted pepper sandwich ($15). At dinner, that might mean starting with escargots in herb-garlic butter ($12) and ordering an entree of grilled shrimp with saffron rice and a lemongrass curry sauce ($27) or a chicken tagine ($21). Other French classics like steak tartare with shoestring potatoes ($26) and mussels in white wine sauce dot the menu. Finish the meal with some profiteroles ($7) or a tarte tatin ($7), perhaps with a cappuccino ($4) or digestif to wash it down.
Sugarcane
A stylish crowd gathers at the stainless-steel bar of this classy joint on still-gentrifying Flatbush Avenue. The Trinidadian owners pride themselves on unusual drinks: Their mojito ($10) gets a twist of mango and tamarind, and rum shots ($5 each) are infused with ginger, rosemary or ginseng for the botanicals’ reputed healing properties.
Freda’s Caribbean & Soul Cuisine
Although the name may fool you, Freda’s is more Caribbean than soul. The proof is in the pudding, as menu favorites include a requisite West Indian plate of aromatic oxtail, coconut-y garlic-charged callaloo and fried sweet plantains. Just make sure to call ahead, because once Freda sells out, Freda closes shop.