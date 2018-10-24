It’s your last day to enter the lottery for $10 tickets to see Hamilton on Halloween

Now that you know you didn't win that $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, it's time to pin your hopes on a marginally more winnable lottery: the one to win tickets to see Hamilton on Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda's history-changing smash already has a system in place to distribute 46 $10 tickets to every performance, as we detail in our complete guide to the Hamilton lottery. But in what the show is calling a "Halloween treat for our fans"—or, for most, a Halloween trick—the show is expanding the lottery to cover the entire 8pm performance on October 31, 2018.

The catch is, you have to enter that lottery by 11:59pm tonight—Wednesday, October 24—or you'll have thrown away your…well, you know. (Fine. Your shot. You'll have thrown away your shot.)

Here are the details:

Patrons can enter the lottery through October 24 via the official Hamilton app. Once you're on the app, click on the "lottery" button on the upper left and then swipe left to get to the Halloween page.

Beginning October 26, winners will receive a single-use code from Ticketmaster by email. This code will entitle them to buy one or two $10 tickets.

Tickets may be picked up at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 31, starting at 5:30pm. Winners will need to prove their identity with a valid photo ID.

Only one entry is permitted per person. Repeat entries and entries from disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Worse come to worst, you can still have fun on Halloween by dressing in a Sexy Hamilton Lottery costume: Wear a long blue coat with a Hamilton Playbill in one pocket, invite everyone to enter you, then just run away singing.