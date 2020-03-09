Janelle Monáe is headlining NYC Pride Island this year!

Queer superstar and Grammy-nominated "Tightrope" singer Janelle Monáe is coming to New York Pride this year!

New York City’s Pride Island 2020, an annual two-day music festival put on in conjunction with New York's annual Pride, just announced its first slate of performers taking the stage this June. Monáe will be headlining on Saturday evening, June 27.

"Pride means so much to so many of us, and to have the opportunity to share my live performance during Pride has always been a dream," Monáe said in a statement. "Celebrating Pride in NYC is a rite of passage for a queer person. I am grateful for the community it creates, and I can’t wait to party with everyone.”

Monáe will have talented support from acts including Australian pop act Betty Who, Russian punk rockers Pussy Riot, Brazillian singer Luísa Sonza, and DJ duo Coco and Breezy.

Monáe is following the Queen of Pop, Madonna, who headlined last year, closing out the month-long celebration of Pride 50. For Sunday, June 28, a Pride Island headliner act has not yet been announced.

Pre-sale tickets for Mastercard holders are available through Thursday March 12, and Pride Island tickets will go on sale to the public March 13.

Pride Island will be at Pier 97 in New York's Hudson River Park.