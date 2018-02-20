  • News
Japan Week is taking over Grand Central in March

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday February 20 2018, 3:58pm

Photograph: Courtesy Japan Week

If you haven’t managed to take a trip to Tokyo, New York is throwing you a bone. 

Grand Central Terminal is poised to get even more interesting in March with the return of Japan Week, the delightful celebration of Japanese culture, food and art in NYC. The seventh edition promises an Insta-ready 3D Trick Art installation in Vanderbilt Hall, which will allow visitors to physically walk into large-scale paintings for quite the effect. It follows up on last year’s installation that brought a full-blown Zen Garden to the space. 

The free event goes down from March 14–17. Look out for updates on the Japan Week website and Facebook page.

