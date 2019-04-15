Jay-Z set to reopen Webster Hall with a special performance

In 2017, New York collectively mourned the temporary loss of the iconic East Village music venue Webster Hall. Luckily, the first artist set to grace the newly renovated stage when it reopens later this month does not disappoint. It’s NYC's very own Jay-Z.

The grammy award-winning, native New Yorker will perform a set entitled “B-Sides 2” on April 26. Jay’s special performance will feature deep cuts and, if we’re lucky, maybe even some unreleased tracks.

“B-Sides 2” is—you guessed it—a sequel to his 2015 "Tidal X: Jaÿ-Z B-Sides" performance at Terminal 5, where he brought on stage special guests including Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Jay Electronica and Jeezy.

Webster Hall shuttered its doors in August 2017 to undergo renovations after being acquired by entertainment conglomerate AEG. Since announcing the spring reopening this January, the venue’s calendar has been stacked with artists like MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etton, FKJ, Built to Spill, Big Thief and an all-day, 3-set pizza and bagel album release party with Vampire Weekend.

Tickets for “B-Sides 2” go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 11am. Amex presale starts April 18 at 10am. If you can’t score tickets (or can’t afford to shell out $250 - $399), there’s also a chance to see JAY-Z perform at Woodstock 50 this summer.