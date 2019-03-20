The Woodstock 50th anniversary lineup is here and we don't hate it!

Dust off your tie dye shirt and bust out your fringe vest: The Woodstock 50th anniversary lineup is here.

The initial list of artists includes Woodstock newcomers Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, The Lumineers, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Imagine Dragons and Halsey. It also boasts throwback performances from 1969 acts like Dead & Company, John Fogerty, Santana, John Sebastian, Country Joe McDonald and Canned Heat.

The three-day celebration of peace, love and music is set for August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York. Tickets aren’t available yet, but we'll keep you updated as we find out more. Check out the full lineup below.

August 16

The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, John Fogerty, Run the Jewels, The Head and the Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, Princess Nokia, John Sebastian, Melanie, Grandson, Fever 333, Dorothy, Flora Cash, Larkin Poe, Brian Cadd and Ninet Tayeb.

August 17

Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, David Crosby and Friends, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko and Medicine for the People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Country Joe McDonald, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, Sir, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Courtney Hadwin, Pearl, John-Robert and IAMDDB,

August 18

Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Young the Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and the Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, Reignwolf, The Zombies, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr, Leven Kali, The Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Amigo the Devil and Liz Brasher.