Jaywalking may soon be legal in NYC

Although jaywalking—crossing the street outside designated areas without regard for traffic—is a common practice in NYC, it is technically illegal.

That might soon change, though: New York City Council recently passed new legislation aimed at decriminalizing the practice.

Mayor Eric Adams still has to sign the bill into law and, given his current indictment, we can't imagine he'll be giving much attention to New Yorkers' street-crossing habits right at this moment.

Alas, it's worth mentioning that citizens' reactions to the news fall into two camps: many pro-jaywalking decriminalization folks specifically point to data showing that over 90% of related tickets given out in 2023, each one about $250, were issued to Black and Latino pedestrians.

“This bill seeks to address this imbalance," said councilmember Mercedes Narcisse, one of the lead sponsors of the bill, during an official press event. “How many people in the room can tell me they never jaywalk? None of you.”

At the same time, many worry that legalizing the practice may make things murky when it comes to accidents—especially since jaywalking can, potentially, lead to car injuries.

Whatever the case may be, crossing the street without regard for the presence of a sidewalk has become part and parcel of being a New Yorker—is that right? Who knows. Eventually, Mayor Adams will decide.