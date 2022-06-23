Jennifer Lopez murals are popping up all over NYC

You'll find two in Manhattan and another one in the Bronx.

Jenny from the block is back on her stomping grounds... sort of.

To coincide with the release of her pretty good Netflix documentary Halftime, three artists have been tapped to create one-of-a-kind murals highlighting different aspects of Jennifer Lopez's multi-faceted career while also calling out to her devotion to social responsibility (a character trait that the documentary explores by chronicling J. Lo's journey to her Super Bowl Halftime performance alongside fellow Latina artist Shakira).

Photograph: courtesy of Netflix

Photograph: Courtesy of Nicole Holderbaum

In total, you'll find three murals spread all over town. Lopez herself actually visited one by Nicole Holderbaum at 100 Ludlow Street while in New York to celebrate the premiere of Halftime at the Tribeca Film Festival last week.

One other mural, this one by Rey Jaffet, is at 214 East 36th Street, and a third one is in the Bronx, where J. Lo is originally from. You'll find that one, by artist Bikismo, at 135 Lincoln Avenue.

J. Lo even posted a photo of herself by the piece on Instagram: