JEOPARDY! is taking over The Edge at Hudson Yards

If there’s anything that unites generations of Americans, it’s gotta be the beloved quiz game JEOPARDY!, which is about to turn 60 years old on March 30. To celebrate, the show is embarking on a nationwide tour, and they’re kicking off their big celebrations at the heart of Hudson Yards.

On Friday, April 12, the franchise is taking over the Edge and hosting events, interactive games, and even having some celebrity appearances during a ticketed party.

The celebration will include a live taping of the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast, with guest appearances by jeopardy champions Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” finalist Katie Nolan. The event will also offer a live interactive quiz game hosted by none other than the legendary Ken Jennings.

Photograph: By DFree / Shutterstock

All attendees to the anniversary event will also get access to the Edge’s outdoor skydeck, which rises 1,131 feet above street level and currently holds the title for being the highest outdoor deck in the Western Hemisphere. From there, you'll get unparalleled and unobstructed views that stretch all the way to One World Trade, the Statue of Liberty, and beyond.

There really was not a more iconic way that the brand could have kicked off six decades of entertaining us. “We can’t wait to get out on the road and bring a unique JEOPARDY! experience directly to fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this tour at Edge,” JEOPARDY! executive producer Michael Davies said in a press release.

Photograph: The Edge NYC

There’s a reason that the anniversary celebrations are starting in New York, of course. “The original JEOPARDY! pilot episode was shot in New York City way back in 1964, so it’s fitting that we are bringing our 60th Diamond Celebration back to where it all began,” he added.



JEOPARDY! is currently on its 40th season and continues to be one of the most awarded shows in TV history. It first became notable for its unique format that reversed the traditional Q&A structure and presents trivia clues phrased as answers, and contestants have to identify the question that the answers are a response to.

Tickets to the JEOPARDY! kick off party cost $40 and include entry to the event between 5pm and 5:30pm as well as access to the Jeopardy LIVE! event that runs from 6pm to 7:30pm at the skydeck. VIP tickets, which are $196, include access to an after party at Quin Bar with complimentary bites and drinks. You can get your tickets to the event here.