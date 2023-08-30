New York
St. Kitts
JetBlue is offering brand-new direct flights from NYC to this Caribbean destination

New Yorkers can be in St. Kitts faster than you can drive up the LIE to The Hamptons.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Ready for a getaway that takes minimal time, effort and won't cost a fortune? A brand new JetBlue route may be the answer to your vacation desires.

The New York-based airline just announced that they'll add direct flights between JFK and St. Kitts Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) this November. In six hours, passengers will island hop from the big city to the Caribbean, to an island on the same time zone as New York (we see you, remote workers). The return flight is short at just under 4 hours.

The direct JetBlue route will run year round, with weekly service in each direction on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. As of November 2, the JFK-SKB Flight #2967 will leave New York at 8:29am and arrive in St. Kitts at 2:14pm. Flight #2968 will depart St. Kitts at 3:30pm and arrive in New York at 7pm. Free Wi-Fi is offered in-flight, if, you know, you want to limit your obvious PTO and reserve offline time for beach relaxation. 

"We welcome JetBlue’s announcement of nonstop, 3x weekly service from New York to St. Kitts as a testament to the growing interest in our beautiful island," Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, said in a statement. "This addition not only adds year-round airlift capacity for the growing travel demand but also enhances the tourism industry, thus generating economic activity for our nationals and residents. I look forward to a positive and mutually beneficial fruitful partnership with JetBlue as we work to create a self-sustaining nation and premier tourism destination."

Tickets are now bookable online, with fares starting at $177 for a one-way flight. 

Those eager to jetset straight to Central America can also take advantage of a new direct JetBlue flight to Belize City set to launch on December 6. JetBlue will be the only airline to offer service from JFK to Belize.

