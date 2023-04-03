1. Cold Spring, NY
54 miles from NYC
For New Yorkers, it’s hard to imagine the city’s western boundary, the Hudson, in the context of a small town. But Cold Spring is just that—a riverside hamlet with an almost gratuitously all-American sensibility. (It’s where Don McLean wrote the song “American Pie,” so yeah, it’s fairly patriotic.) There are also antique shops, a trolley and a country store to boot.
Necessary pit stop: RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen in Tarrytown serves locally sourced food right on the river.