Jimmy and its pool deck with sweeping views of the city has reopened

One of the best rooftop bars in Manhattan is back with a totally new menu of vibrant cocktails and bites.

Jimmy, which sits on the 18th floor of the brand new Modernhaus SoHo hotel on Thompson Street, has totally unobstructed views of the city skyline, and once its pool opens this summer, it'll be the perfect hangout spot.

RECOMMENDED: Gitano is back with an outdoor mezcal bar that'll transport you to the tropical jungles of Tulum

To celebrate reopening and its 10th anniversary, Johnny Swet, Jimmy's master mixologist and partner has concocted exciting new cocktails like The Mexican Honey Bee, Sazerac Tonic, Marmaduke, Lavender Lemonade and Strawberry Moscow Mule, and frozen options, like the Boozy Watermelon Frosé. Yes, please!

Photograph: Courtesy JIMMY

"I like to call Jimmy a New York City bar on a rooftop, rather than a rooftop bar," Swet says. "By that I mean we are about welcoming hospitality and inclusivity. Our cocktails are delicious and balanced. They are grounded in my more than two decades of mixological experience, with seasonally-driven ingredients, world-class spirits, top-quality artisanal, clear ice and bespoke bitters. Our cocktails are accessible and relatable to our guests, who often initially come for the views, but then return time and again for the drinks. I’m also delighted to work with Chef George and showcase his incomparable talent."

George Mendes, who is a Michelin-starred chef who helms Veranda, the hotel’s new signature restaurant, has also come up with a menu of tasty bites perfect for munching on poolside, including Salt Cod Croquettes, Tomato Basil Flatbread, Piri-Piri Chicken Brochette and Grass-Fed Dry-Aged Cheeseburger Sliders.

All of this is great, but without the right soundtrack, a rooftop bar is just that. That's where Jimmy aims to please. Jimmy's vibe is Soul/Neo Soul and plays tracks from D’Angelo to Erykah Badu to Tom Misch, with funk, reggae, old school house, as well as current hip hop and vocal house, from A Tribe Called Quest to Anderson .Paak. It's all overseen by Jared Deitch, who DJed at Lotus for seven years and coordinates the music at The Skylark, The Lambs Club and more.

Photograph: Courtesy JIMMY

Jimmy has been redesigned, too. Stylist and designer Melissa Bowers took inspiration from Picasso's "Blue Period" to update the indoor lounge's furniture in a palette of midnight blue and sapphire and rust tile walls as well as a new Rojo marble bar top with espresso leather trim illuminated by pendant lighting and surrounded by blue leather velvet modular furniture. The incredible view of the city is still clear from indoors with 14-foot windows.

"We all agreed now was the time for a refresh," curator David Rabin says. "With Johnny's creative cocktails and a new level of food from Chef George, we can't wait to welcome people back up to JIMMY. It's timely that it's nearly pool season, but we also have found that our core audience understands that JIMMY is a great spot in colder months too."

Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy

But for now, its rooftop pool deck offers an amazing spot to sit out during the warm weather months.

"We've always hoped that JIMMY would become part of the fabric of downtown Manhattan and after 10 years, we hope that we're coming close to that goal," says Rabin. "What's been so great about JIMMY is that each year, new people discover us. We're not the most obvious spot as there really isn't a lot of foot traffic on our block or in our area, but we are very proud that word seems to spread each year to new folks, while we work hard to retain our loyal regulars."

Jimmy sits atop Modernhaus SoHo, a new hotel that has 114 guestrooms and suites designed as modern tributes to Bauhaus design, the Jumpin Jacks breakfast and cocktail bar and Veranda, its restaurant. Rates begin at $450 per night.

Jimmy at 15 Thompson Street is now open daily, Sunday to Wednesday, 5pm to 1am, and Thursday to Saturday, 5pm (3pm in spring through fall) to 2am.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.