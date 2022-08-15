John Mulaney, Mo Amer and Tracy Morgan will headline this year’s NY Comedy Festival

This year’s New York Comedy Festival is bringing side-splitting jokes to the boroughs from iconic performers such as John Mulaney, Mo Amer, Tracy Morgan, JB Smoove and Wanda Sykes.

Announced on Monday, the comedy’s line-up is a solid one. In addition to the previously mentioned names, festival-goers will be able to catch over 200 of the comedy’s top comedians such as Shane Gillis, The Guilty Feminist, Jo Koy, Bill Maher, Nurse Blake, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Ms. Pat, Jenny Slate, Jimmy O. Yang and Bassem Youssef at some of NYC’s venerated venues.

And for the first time ever, the festival is expanding to Long Island’s Nassau County with shows at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Carolines On Broadway produces the event each year and this time, it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary—a huge milestone.

“To come together and experience the best in stand-up comedy and shared laughter is more important than ever,” Caroline Hirsch, the founder of the festival and Carolines on Broadway, said in a statement. “The Festival has grown over the past 18 years, as we continue to shine a spotlight on the industry’s biggest and brightest stars and the most talented up-and-comers, and reach new and expanding audiences through an amazing line-up of talented and diverse artists.”

Jo Koy, known for his appearances as a panelist on E!’s Chelsea Lately among other comedy specials, said performing during NYCF is a big deal for him.

“I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and it’s a dream come true to be playing at the mecca, Madison Square Garden,” he said.

Tickets will go on sale starting August 19 at noon EST at nycomedyfestival.com. Since Citi is the official card and sponsor of the NYCF, Citi cardmembers will be able to get pre-sale tickets starting August 15 at 10am until August 19 at 10am EST. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase “select preferred” tickets until October 14 at 10pm EST.

Below is the current line-up:

Wednesday, November 9

7pm: Jenny Slate at Town Hall

Thursday, November 10

7pm: Jimmy O. Yang at Town Hall

7pm: Ms. Pat at Carolines on Broadway

8pm: Jo Koy “Funny is Funny” at Madison Square Garden

8pm: Conan O’Brien “Needs A Friend” at Beacon Theatre

Friday, November 11

7pm: John Mulaney “From Scratch” at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

7pm & 9:45pm: Ms. Pat at Carolines on Broadway

7pm: JB Smoove “The Physical Therapy Tour” at Town Hall

7pm: Bassem Youssef at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

7:30pm: Conan O’Brien “Needs A Friend” at Beacon Theatre

9:45pm: Shane Gillis at Town Hall

Saturday, November 12

7pm: The Guilty Feminist at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

7pm & 9:45pm: Tracy Morgan “No Disrespect” at Town Hall

7pm & 9:45pm: Ms. Pat at Carolines on Broadway

7:30pm: Wanda Sykes Live at Beacon Theatre

8pm: “An Evening with Bill Maher” at Hulu Theater at MSG

9:45pm: Mo Amer at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 13

7pm: Nurse Blake “The PTO Tour” at Town Hall

Additional shows will be announced soon.