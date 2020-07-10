Join Time Out for an all-day celebration of French culture in NYC this Bastille Day

We may be banned from Europe, but we are NOT banned from making a killer cheese board.

From bistros with lively outdoor patios to cultural institutions slowly beginning to once again open their doors, French culture is alive and well in New York. (For instance, did you know there’s a Little Paris in downtown Manhattan?) And this Bastille Day, we’ll be celebrating the best of the best of it all day long on our Instagram account.

We’ve partnered with JP Linguistics for a jam-packed day of French-themed Instagram Lives highlighting amazing things you can do both at home and around the city. We may be banned from Europe this summer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t raise a glass of champagne to salute France from afar! (Please let us back in soon.)

Here’s Tuesday’s full schedule:

9am: Learn how to make authentic French Toast during this kickoff event with JP Linguistics

10am: Take a tour of the adorable Albertine bookstore and settle in for a live children’s book reading

11am: Join Metropolitan Museum of Art lecturer Kathy Galitz and Time Out national culture writer Howard Halle for a discussion of Monet's La Grenouillère

12pm: Say bonjour to some sick beats during a Bastille Day livestream set with DJ Stoon

1pm: Make the perfect cheese board with French Cheese Board

2pm: Maille’s official Mustard Sommelier (yes, that’s a real job) demonstrates how to cook two delicious, simple French recipes: A warmed raclette-and-chicken baguette sandwich and a berry hazelnut galette

3pm: We’re back with JP Linguistics for a look at the history of French fashion in both Paris and New York

4pm: Grab a glass for a virtual French Rosé wine tasting with Sommelier Bertrand Demontoux at BLVD Wine Bar in Long Island City



5pm: Learn how to prepare a vegan Cassoulet Toulousain with the inventive West Village restaurant, Delice & Sarrasin

