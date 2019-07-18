A guide to Manhattan's "Little Paris"
A look at the tiny Paris at the heart of Manhattan that you've never heard of (and that its residents are trying to make official.)
Manhattan’s magic is that within a tiny island, dozens of micro-communities welcome the hoards of people and cultures that make the city unique. 46th Street brings Little Brazil, while Chinatown’s blocks below Canal Street are packed with pulled noodles and dumpling shops, a pocket of East 9th Street is known as Little Tokyo and East Harlem has a growing Little Mexico nook.
“There is not yet an official French neighborhood in NYC and we feel it’s important for France to be represented in NYC’s urban landscape,” say Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of local French language school Coucou and originators of a new petition to Manhattan’s Community Board 2 to officially designate a nook of Nolita as Little Paris.
The lack of a specified space for Francophiles in Manhattan wasn't always the case, however. In the late 19th Century, Soho had its own French Quarter, as chronicled in an 1879 issue of Scribner's Monthly: “The people are nearly all French. French too is the language of the signs over the doors and in the windows.”
Today, over 60,000 French citizens and over 81,000 French speakers live in New York, but have no such hub. Still, a nook of Nolita full of French food, culture and Parisian charm is rife to become Little Paris. “Calling a piece of NYC Little Paris would mean recognizing the French culture that is already represented in our neighborhood. It would allow Francophiles to identify a place in the city where they can find authentic French goods and experience a sense of strong French culture,” they say. “The love between New Yorkers and Parisians is definitely mutual.New Yorkers are extreme francophiles: they love French culture, food, cinema; they associate it with a certain art de vivre, a quality of life that is reflected in art, fashion and gastronomy.”
Ready to dive into the Paris-within-Manhattan? Here are a few French businesses in Little Paris to check out.
A guide to Little Paris
Maman
Post a photo of a pistachio chocolate croissant at the rustically appointed bakery and you could easily fool followers into believing you’re in Paris. This bakery and secret garden backyard whisks visitors away from downtown chaos with a welcome amount of butter, flaky pastry and shady outdoor space, plus adorable homewares to purchase at the marche.
Coucou French Classes
Group French classes in levels tailored to newbies through language enthusiasts are offered in this townhouse. Those unwilling to commit to the curriculum, however, can sign up for weekly events, like yoga in French, meditation, glee club, creative or academic writing workshops and more.
La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
This quaint and charming wine bar offers a calm space to sip French wines. Those who want to learn more about wine can enroll in 50-minute wine bootcamp workshops covering everything from natural wine, to tasting various French regions like Provence, Beaujolais and beyond. The space also offers enviable swag, plus curated bottle selections to taste at home, accompanied with suggested recipes and playlists, to continue the French experience from the comfort of your couch.
Troquet
This all-day French cafe and wine bar transports visitors to a completely different arrondissement, where classic dishes like frisée aux lardons (salad with hefty crouton-like bacon bits), Croque monsieurs (French grilled cheese with ham), duck confit, charcuterie and more help guests unwind like they’re in France. An extensive global wine list, highlighting several prominent French wine regions, pairs well with the indulgent fare.
Clic General Store
With locations in St. Barths and The Hamptons, this French gallery boasting a well-curated selection of affordable artwork, as well as home decor, books, and accessories is indeed tres chic. Here, you’re not just splurging on a mohair throw, but investing in le français mode de vie.