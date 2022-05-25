New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Swingers Crazy Golf Opening
Photograph: Rey Lopez, courtesy Swingers

Join Time Out New York for a free VIP night at this new crazy golf club from London

Play immersive crazy golf and enjoy free drinks and gourmet food all night.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Ahead of its grand opening on June 17, Swingers NoMad, the crazy golf club entertainment complex straight from London, has invited Time Out New York and its readers to a free VIP preview night on June 15.

From 6 to 9pm, you'll get to play immersive crazy golf (three nine-hole courses), enjoy gourmet street food, crafted cocktails and more—all for free! Swingers NoMad has partnered with talented, local gourmet food vendors Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda, and Mah Ze Dahr Bakery and the cocktail list features signature classic cocktails from Swingers London and D.C. menus.

RECOMMENDED: A crazy London golf club is opening in NYC

Located in the heart of Manhattan, beneath the soon to open Virgin Hotel at 29th and Broadway, Swingers NoMad will transport New Yorkers to a bucolic 1920s English country golf club featuring stunning crazy golf courses that are set around an imposing clubhouse.

"Crazy golf" is a British spin on mini-golf, but it's for a 21-and-over audience, and there are live DJs to set the mood.

Sign up now to join us at Swingers NoMad. The password? "TONYGOLF."

Once the event reaches max capacity, RSVPs will be added to a waitlist. We'll notify waitlisters if a ticket becomes available. Attendees, who must be 21+, will need to show their tickets and ID at the door the night of the event. Tickets will not be offered at the door. Tickets are non-transferable.

See you on the greens!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.