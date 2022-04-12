A crazy London golf club is opening in NYC

A bucolic 1920s English country golf club is on its way to NYC's concrete jungle! But with a twist.

Swingers NoMad, a "crazy mini-golf course" and entertainment complex straight from London, is opening on June 17 and bringing with it three nine-hole golf courses across 23,000 square feet under 20-foot-high ceilings.

"Crazy golf" is a British spin on mini-golf, but it's for a 21-and-over audience since craft cocktails are served by caddies on the course, and at Swingers NoMad, there will be six cocktail bars with signature classic cocktails from London and D.C., as well as 12 cocktails created specifically for Swingers NoMad, private rooms you can rent, an opulent clubhouse and four gourmet street food vendors—Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda and Mah Ze Dahr Bakery.

RECOMMENDED: Go zip lining in a glow-in-the-dark park on Long Island this month

Photograph: courtesy Swingers Crazy Golf

Photograph: courtesy Swingers Crazy Golf

Photograph: courtesy Swingers Crazy Golf

There will also be live DJs to set the mood—offering up a new kind of night out that really hasn't been offered to adults in NYC before. NYC's other amazing mini-golf courses are pretty much open to kids and aren't exactly directed toward adults. It's definitely the first-ever "crazy" golf here in NYC and we're stoked to try it out!

"Swingers will offer New Yorkers a completely unique and immersive experience that is unlike anything they’ve ever seen before," CEO and co-founder Matt Grech-Smith said in a statement. "Following the success of our first U.S. location in D.C., we’re excited to bring Swingers to New York City, a city known for its prominent hospitality industry and eclectic nightlife. Beyond that, we’ve been incredibly busy behind the scenes over the last few years and we are happy to be able to talk about some of our expansion plans as we grow our business in the U.S. and the U.K."

Swingers is actively expanding in the U.S. with a second venue in Washington, D.C., Swingers Navy Yard, for a total of three new locations in 2023 and five locations per year in 2024 and 2025, for a total of 17 sites at the end of 2025.

Crazy golf tickets for Swingers NoMad, which opens June 17, 2022 beneath the new Virgin Hotel at 29th Street and Broadway, are on sale now for $26 peak/$22 off-peak per person with packages comprising crazy golf, food, drink and reserved areas also available. No ticket is required to walk in and enjoy the cocktail bars and street food!

Below is a taste of what it'll be like: