Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Joker fans, here's where you can go dance on those steps in the movie
News / Movies

Joker fans, here's where you can go dance on those steps in the movie

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Thursday October 17 2019, 1:20pm

Joker
Photo: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Joker

Even if you haven't seen Joker yet (and we've got a five-star review that suggests you should), you already know everyone's arguing about it. Celebration of violence? Indictment of same? Oscar-bound masterpiece? Scorsesean rip-off? All of these things? Undeniably it's entered the zeitgeist, especially for a scene of Joaquin Phoenix strutting down a set of steps.

You can actually visit these stairs: Joker brews an intentionally old-school NYC vibe (yeah, we know it's technically "Gotham"), and that means going to the Bronx, specifically the neighborhood of Highbridge. The passageway in the film connects two avenues, Shakespeare and Anderson, and runs along W 167th St. If you type "1170 Shakespeare Ave" into Google Maps, that'll get you pretty close.

Expect to wait your turn posing on those steps—the site has become something of an instant shrine for fans of the film. (Not long ago, they were tagged a "religious destination" online.) The last time a set of stairs got this famous, they figured prominently in the climax of a horror classic.

Local photographer Ray H. Mercado (whose Insta deserves a follow) has been taking some snaps at the steps and other Joker-related locations. Those shots have since gone viral; he's got a great eye. Go and take your own shots, but if at all possible, please try to not unleash a wave of clown-related citywide panic.

View this post on Instagram

🤡🎬tag @toddphillips1 🙏🏽

A post shared by Ray H. Mercado (@raylivez) on

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 185 Posts

Joshua Rothkopf, the Global Deputy Film Editor and Senior Film Critic, joined the New York staff in 2004. His reviews and interviews appear in Time Out editions worldwide.

A voting member of the National Society of Film Critics and the New York Film Critics Circle (which he chaired in 2012–14), Rothkopf is Time Out’s signature movie reviewer and voice, distinctively covering cinema from every angle for years. Rothkopf has served on several international festival juries, and teaches at New York University’s School of Professional Studies. His writing has appeared in publications including Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, The Chicago Reader and In These Times, where he was chief film critic from 1999 to 2003.

Connect with Joshua on Twitter: @joshrothkopf

Comments